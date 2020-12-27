Entertainment
Dorothy Steel: 93-year-old Actress Reflects on Making Film Debut in ‘Black Panther’ / LISTEN
*At 93-years of age, it’s hard to believe that actress Dorothy Steel made her big-screen debut in the blockbuster film “Black Panther” when she was 91. In the Marvel production, Steel plays a tribe leader in the fictional African land of Wakanda.
“It was just amazing, it truly was,” Steel told an Atlanta television station when the movie was released in 2018. “If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would’ve said you got to be out of your mind.”
In the film, her role advised the King of Wakanda, played by lead actor Chadwick Boseman.
“Chadwick the king. Every day he would make sure I was on the set. He would come by and make sure he gave me a big old hug and kiss,” said Steel.
Since “Black Panther,” Steel has appeared in several other films, but she will never forget her first: “Black Panther.”
“We were one big melting pot of black people,” recalled Steel. “And we knew we were doing something that had never been done before. We have power and it’s time for us to step up and take over. That’s what we have to do – take over.”
By the way, Steel’s scene-stealing lines in the film, which she delivered in a convincing South African accent, have inspired people that it’s never too late to try new things.
“Hopefully, somebody who at 55 or 60 has decided, ‘This is all I can do,’ they will realize they have 35 more years to get things together,” Steel told the Washington Post. “Start now. It’s never too late. … Keep your mind open and keep faith in yourself that you can do this thing. All you have to do is step out there.”
Entertainment
Black Creators Bring the 1st Audio Production of ‘The Lion King’ to Clubhouse App
*Clubhouse is the new invite-only audio app that is poised to be the next big thing in social media. The app works by allowing users to tap in and listen to conversations taking place in “rooms” about a variety of topics.
There are rooms where you can tap in and listen from “the audience.” There is a panel that’s “on stage,” moderators are indicated by a green asterisk. The audio-only convos aren’t recorded. You’re either there or you miss it… for now. The conversations are random on topics including investing, how to pitch a start-up or podcast, love and relationship advice, tech and other random topics. Or you could stumble on the readings of the Gucci Mane memoir, Tyrese giving advice to young actors in the biz, or a Jay Z appreciation night that included Dame Dash and other producers featured on his projects through the years.
On Saturday, December 26th, a group of the app’s users took innovation to the next level with an app performance of “The Lion King.”
This audio production featured two performances that consisted of over 40 entertainers and musicians, all who auditioned to be apart of the event. The idea started in a room, where marketing exec and event producer Noelle Chesnut Whitmore thought another CH user’s voice would be perfect to play Mufasa.
The production featured hours of rehearsal time, a choir, narrators, and imagery using the participants’ photo icons via PTR (pull to refresh,) to bring the performance to life.
Today’s the day! Hope y’all are ready! Be on time because I can’t help you when we reach capacity! S/o to the whole cast and crew. Remember to use #TheLionKingCH so we can see your reaction and response 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/b3KuWd0fwe
— Noelle Chesnut Whitmore (@noellechesnutw) December 26, 2020
#MirSays Here’s the thing: We just made history on a pioneer tech with a cast & crew that was solely POC. Lion King should have been us from the beginning. Today we fixed that. I don’t ever ever wanna here you can’t find us. We are HERE. 🙏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾 #TheLionKingCH #StayTuned ✨
— Mir (@MereMir) December 27, 2020
Automotive
‘Where the Money Reside?!’ Flamboyant Car Salesman’s Pitch Goes Viral – WATCH
*If you’re lookin’ to find out “where the money reside,” you might wanna look up Durell Rellz, a rather, shall we say, flamboyant car salesman, for Richards Honda dealership in Bato Rouge, LA.
You also won’t be surprised to learn Durell is going viral online thanks to his “unique” sales pitch.
For the record, Durrell Rellz’s real name is Durell Smylie. He took to Twitter to post his creative video about the special discount he came up with, in order to hopefully bring in more buyers. He says the pandemic affected sales drastically, which is what inspired his off-the-wall video.
But as you’ve probably figured out, it isn’t about how many cars he sells, it’s about the way he sells them.
He begins the video by popping out of the trunk of a car and chanting, “Because I’m at, where the what? Where the money reside” before explaining the special.
He describes the deal, saying: “I’m doing something really big this month. Any deal that y’all got and they beating us, I’m going to beat… Just give me your VIN and the paper, because I’m in.”
He goes on to say that he frequently creates special deals like this for customers.
“I give all these good deals and everything else,” Smylie says …
“Y’all better ask about me because I do this all the time. Y’all better ask about me.”
According to Smylie, the entire video was made up on the spot.
“Boom, I just started doing it on my own. I would just like to freestyle everything. Nothing is scripted. Nothing is planned,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
By the way, Rickey Smiley uploaded the video to his YouTube channel and captioned the video, “When you mix digital underground with @Gary With Da Tea … Follow Durrell on Instagram @durellyrellz.”
His pitch is so popular that he created a t-shirt line with his catchphrase on the front.
The video has generated many millions of views leading him to copyright and trademark his catchy phrase, “Where the money reside,” reports WBRZ2-TV. The copyright office says it will take 12 to 16 weeks before his application is finalized.
But the question is would you buy a car from Durell?
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rock Star Tash Neal Debuts Solo Affords with ‘Something Ain’t Right’
*“The second verse was brought about because we are in the position to directly address issues in the real world,” said Rock star Tash Neal (The London Souls) about his new solo single “Something Ain’t Right” (Round Hill Music), with accompanying music video. “The song was literally provoked when I watched the videos…of murder…televised…of black people being killed. It was too much.”
Tash, a well known Harlem New York Rock guitarist, singer and songwriter of the duo The London Souls, was motivated to release a solo project to address his feelings on the racism issues currently at hand with the release of the “Something Ain’t Right” single.
“What we are doing is putting out a few singles to lead up to it (solo album),” Neal pointed out. “I started writing songs and fell in love with it.”
As the front man of the duo The London Souls, Tash spent a decade playing in the New York circuit, at music festivals and touring with such heavy Rock hitters as Lenny Kravitz, and opening up for legendary Slash, The Who and The Black Crowes.
“I was born and raised in New York,” Tash Neal said about his background. When I asked if the duo was from London, because of the name, he laughed a little and said, “’The London Souls’ name looked cool.”
When I mentioned how I love Lenny Kravitz music and how he reminds me of him, he said, “I got to do a real tour with him. I was a fan. He was a great guy, supportive and kind.”
When I complimented him for taking his music to the streets via a video I saw of The London Souls giving a concert from a van, he laughed and said, “We were jamming in that van! It was hot too!!”
Tash came from a musical family, so performing has been not only his life but it’s in his blood.
“My mother played the piano. She was a prodigy,” he said. “My father (a musician) is on the Dramatics’ single ‘What You See is What You Get’. I’m proud of that.” www.RoundHillMusic.com www.TashLive.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
