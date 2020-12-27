Dorothy Steel: 93-year-old Actress Reflects on Making Film Debut in ‘Black Panther’ / LISTEN

*At 93-years of age, it’s hard to believe that actress Dorothy Steel made her big-screen debut in the blockbuster film “Black Panther” when she was 91. In the Marvel production, Steel plays a tribe leader in the fictional African land of Wakanda.

“It was just amazing, it truly was,” Steel told an Atlanta television station when the movie was released in 2018. “If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would’ve said you got to be out of your mind.”

In the film, her role advised the King of Wakanda, played by lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick the king. Every day he would make sure I was on the set. He would come by and make sure he gave me a big old hug and kiss,” said Steel.

Since “Black Panther,” Steel has appeared in several other films, but she will never forget her first: “Black Panther.”

“We were one big melting pot of black people,” recalled Steel. “And we knew we were doing something that had never been done before. We have power and it’s time for us to step up and take over. That’s what we have to do – take over.”

By the way, Steel’s scene-stealing lines in the film, which she delivered in a convincing South African accent, have inspired people that it’s never too late to try new things.

“Hopefully, somebody who at 55 or 60 has decided, ‘This is all I can do,’ they will realize they have 35 more years to get things together,” Steel told the Washington Post. “Start now. It’s never too late. … Keep your mind open and keep faith in yourself that you can do this thing. All you have to do is step out there.”