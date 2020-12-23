Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: As He Should Have, Chicago’s Top Attorney Resigns After Anjanette Young Debacle
*The City of Chicago’s top corporate counsel resigned Sunday after it was revealed that he was in charge of the city’s efforts to block the video of a botched raid from getting released. His name is Mark Flessner. He was the top attorney in charge of the City of Chicago’s law department. That means Flessner would be the person in charge of defending any action done on behalf of the city of Chicago. Whether it was the police department, the fire department, a school teacher, or a janitor: If they worked for the city and committed an act on behalf of the city then Flessner’s department would be in charge of defending those actions if anybody decided to sue.
That’s what Ms. Anjanette Young is doing. She is suing the city of Chicago over something that happened to her in February 2019 – almost two years ago. But the video of what happened to Ms. Young, a Black woman, was just released last week. Chicago police broke into her home trying to serve a no-knock warrant. She was naked when about twelve white, male cops burst in. They did little to try to shield her body while their cameras recorded. They were at the wrong location. Ms. Young told them they had it wrong at least 40 times. The person they were looking for was a neighbor who wore an ankle monitor at the time. Had these cops taken the time to track the man’s ankle monitor before they burst in on Ms. Young they would have known they were at the wrong location. They acted with total disregard of the possibility that they could be wrong.
But they get it wrong a lot. Throughout the United States, 8 times out of ten when the cops get it wrong and burst into somebody’s house under the guise of serving a warrant, it’s at the expense of somebody Black or Brown. The wrong people find themselves with a cop’s gun pointed at them, their homes and possessions are damaged during the raid and sometimes innocent people are killed in the process. And if that’s not egregious enough, most of these bully, liar, killer cops are not held accountable for their legalized bullying and genocide.
Here’s where attorney Mark Flessner comes in: When Ms. Young tried to get copies of the police camera video by filing a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request the city’s law department blocked her from getting a copy. So she hired her own lawyer to file a lawsuit. That’s when attorney Flessner, representing Chicago’s legal department, finally released the video to Young. When a Chicago TV station planned to air the video, Chicago’s legal department, run by attorney Flessner at the time, tried to get a federal judge to block the station from airing it. The judge denied their request and that’s the only reason the video aired last week, almost two years after it happened.
Now let’s talk about Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. A few days ago when Lightfoot was asked if she was going to fire Flessner, since he was the person in charge of the legal department and was assisting the police department’s efforts to cover-up what they did to Ms. Young, Lightfoot said she would consider it. At that time Lightfoot said she too had just seen the video when everybody else was seeing it. Then news came earlier today that Flessner resigned. Unless you think Flessner is a good guy caught in a bad situation consider this:
Last year around this time it was revealed that Flessner wasn’t above hustling the system for his own benefit. He owned at least two homes, one in the city and one in a Chicago suburb. Flessner was claiming homestead tax breaks on both homes. In order to qualify for a homestead property tax break, you have to claim a home as your primary residence. For at least two years Flessner claimed the tax breaks for both homes, which is not possible to have two primary residences. That’s illegal! He’s an attorney. He knows that’s illegal. So Flessner is a liar and a cheater. Lightfoot required Flessner to repay $2,500 for the tax break, but he was not fired.
It’s been revealed that the mayor knew about the botched raid and the video evidence a year ago. So she lied when she claimed she just learned about it. If you live in Chicago don’t allow the mayor to scapegoat Flessner by claiming the issue is handled, because he is gone. She knew about them trying to cover it up. This is another reason why you need to pay attention to local politics. Hold your local politicians accountable.
The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is supposed to protect people and their property from unreasonable searches and seizures. That’s supposed to include busting in your house to serve no-knock warrants. Yet police claim these no-knock warrants are necessary because the person they’re looking for could be violent and they want to surprise them. Oftentimes the opposite effect happens and innocent people – mostly Black and Brown – die.
Police make the decision to either use a no-knock warrant or to serve a warrant peacefully. Statistics prove eighty percent of the time they choose to enter by force when it’s dealing with a Black person! White people rarely – if ever – have to fear no-knock warrants. When they have warrants they get pulled over on the side of the road or they’re allowed to walk outside and they get served without guns drawn. It’s another example of how most cops have a reckless disregard for the lives of Black and Brown people.
No-knock warrants are handled by police departments on a local level. Make it your top priority in your community to hold every local official responsible for outlawing no-knock warrants in every city everywhere. Find out if no-knock warrants are used in your city. If they are, let your council representatives know you want them outlawed today! In the next local elections lead the questions by asking candidates if they are for or against them. Let them know legalized bullying by cops won’t be tolerated. Black people in America need a nation-wide agenda moving into 2021, starting with abolishing no-knock warrants. Community policing should be a part of that agenda. If you need help with how to move forward email me today. The life you save might be your own or somebody you know.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her at TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
On Raising Black Children: The Missing Chapter from ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’
*The parenting bible, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” teaches mothers what to anticipate over the course of their children’s lives. However, for mothers of Black children, there is a missing chapter: preparing them for racism and injustice. The voice of 46-year-old George Floyd pleading for his “mama” as he took his last breath echoes in the hearts, minds, and souls of mothers everywhere. There are no words of wisdom that prepare a mother to hear or watch her son die under a policeman’s knee. Even the threat of death or severe harm at the hands of law enforcement is enough to cause maternal panic or paralysis.
Events of this year have brought national and international attention to the insurmountable challenges of parenting Black children in America because of the requisite need to teach survivalist safety measures. During the 2020 presidential debate, moderator Kristen Welker asked both Donald Trump and now President-elect Joe Biden a pointed question about “The Talk”— raising national visibility of the necessity felt by parents in rearing their Black children. Mr. Floyd complied with officers’ commands to get out of his car and lay handcuffed face down in the street. We teach compliance as a survivalist strategy. It is a part of the first lesson we mothers teach our Black children: respond respectfully to those with power and authority over you; move slowly, lower your eye gaze, and comply, no matter how unreasonable.
Compliance did not save Philando Castile. He was killed during a traffic stop although he followed the law enforcement officers’ commands. Our children drive; we worry. Should the second lesson be to walk or run away from unidentified White men? That did not work for Ahmaud Arbery who was on his regular neighborhood jog. Our children jog; we worry. Should the third lesson be to stay still if you are handcuffed because sudden moves will be used to justify your death? That did not work for George Floyd. He did everything Black mothers over the generations have taught would hopefully (prayerfully) protect our Black children: obey, do not resist, no sudden movements. Mr. Floyd did everything we teach from that missing chapter on parenting, and still he was killed. Do we add the Black survivalist parenting chapter, or write an entirely new parenting handbook? Somehow we have to tell our children that to avoid slaughter, they need to be silent as lambs and not attract attention. But how is that done when we have blatant examples of showing respect, making yourself “small,” and acquiescing is not enough? How do we teach them to subdue the instinct to fight back, knowing that they could be suffocated or shot to death, like Rayshard Brooks?
The first lady of a prominent church in an under-resourced community in Southern New Jersey where the police department was disbanded years ago spoke about how the frequent deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement affected the community: “…The assaults chip away at the core of my soul. It hurts because I am a mother and I know how mothers love their children. It’s overwhelming, it’s really debilitating.” The psychological effects she refers to are rampant. A study published in Lancet reported that killings of unarmed Black men at the hands of police were related to increased mental health issues like depression and emotional complications for those residing in the state where the killing occurred.
Discrimination and racism destroy hope and can make an individual feel helpless. Dr. Gail E. Wyatt, Professor of Medical Psychology at UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Science, describes her outlook on hope, “Today, I don’t know that there is hope…It’s a shame to say that, isn’t it? I see my granddaughters—one in particular—speak up, and I hear her tone and I see the outrage in her body language that she absolutely needs to survive in this society…and I just don’t see that things will change…Maybe she will have to be hyper vigilant less often than I was, but that’s about all that I think we can hope for.”
The incidents involving the murders of Elijah McClain, Breonna Taylor, Aiyana Jones, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Freddie Gray all personify the statistics reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showing that police violence is the leading cause of death for young Black men in the U.S., who are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than White men. Our Black sons know these statistics because they are part of that missing chapter that we are compelled to share. Lest we forget our daughters: Black women are at least 1.4 times as likely to be killed by law enforcement officers as white women. Black girls and women are victims of other forms of police violence too; they are habitually violated in ways that stop short of death.
“The Talk” about how to interact with authority figures and respond under stress must happen because the alternative is worse: leaving our Black children unprotected and without strategies to cope. What is uncertain is whether it can be done in a way that will not irreparably harm our children’s psyches. We are angry and saddened that it is still necessary to have this discussion. Generations later we have witnessed time and time again that this colloquy is insufficient and does not always save lives. Black people who make even routine traffic violations and know their rights, like Sandra Bland, are all too often met with excessive and even deadly force. More often than not, the killing of Black people is blamed on the victim’s actions rather than the actions of those whose power remains unchecked. Legal scholars contend that strategies intended to curb law enforcement violence negate critical factors, such as accountability, through the established use of force policies. That leaves the responsibility to mothers of Black children to teach them to defy their own bodies’ neurobiological “fight-flight-or-freeze” system, even when it is an instinctive response to a threat to their survival.
While the four officers involved in the murder of Mr. George Floyd have been arrested and await a single trial, this same scenario has been played out innumerable times with justice neither prevailing nor substantive changes in law practice to prevent their recurrence. The question is, will the public outcry against the ongoing backdrop of the global pandemic be enough to effect change? As optimism increases as the COVID-19 vaccine spreads, will America recognize that Black people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic further compounding systemic injustice that has adversely affected the Black community for all of American history? Those who want the answer to be yes will need to advocate within their inner circles, call their congressional representatives, donate to causes that will not tire until laws and policies correct the systems that support discriminatory practices, and take consistent actions to dismantle systemic racism.
With regard to the parenting bible’s “missing chapter,” Dr. Wyatt offers advice on what to include: “Raise your children to understand the limitations of the world, raise your children to know not only how special they are but who specifically loves them, and that it’s unconditional.” She further adds, “If you don’t have a strong sense of who you are as a parent, get some help to create a network of people who can help you to define for that child what they’re going to need to survive. It’s got to come out of strength and it’s got to come out of love.” Until the missing chapter becomes superfluous, we will not stop fighting for our Black children to be safe wherever they are. But for now we will remain close by, just in case.
Megan T. Ebor, Enricka Norwood-Scott, Alison B. Hamilton & Michele Cooley-Strickland are colleagues at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. All work as researchers within the Center for Culture, Trauma and Mental Health Disparities in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences in The David Geffen School of Medicine.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Biden’s Leaked Audio Proves Black Agenda Not A Priority!
*Leaked audio from a recent zoom call reveals Joe Biden could be headed for a lame-duck presidency from day one, at least when it comes to the Black agenda.
The call between Biden and a handful of political leaders revealed how Biden really feels about Black people who say they are disappointed so far with his presidential plans. He might as well have told them ‘Miss me with that bullsh*t!’ Here’s some of what Biden said during the recorded portion of the call.
(timecode 2:43) “Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed. What I’ve done so far is more than what anybody else has done so far, okay, number one. Number 2: I mean what I say when I say it!”
The zoom call was a candid conversation between a handful of Black civic and political leaders and the president-elect. Nobody was supposed to record the call. Obviously, someone did. Listen to it here.
Participants on the call included NAACP President Derrick Johnson; Vanita Gupta, former ACLU attorney; Rev. Al Sharpton; Melanie Campbell, head of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Sherrilyn Ifill, director-council of the NAACP Legal Defense fund and soon-to-be-former congressman Cedric Richmond, who Biden has appointed as his White House assistant.
Biden agreed to meet with the group only after some of them went public saying his team had not responded to requests for a meeting more than a month after the election. And this is how he approached their concerns!
(timecode 1:59) “I’m the first person, Black or White, who called attention to the fact that… the rate of people who are African-Americans who are dying was three times that of White people….I have more of a record of getting things done in the U.S. Congress than anybody you know.”
Biden seems to believe he is the best hope for Black America, so there’s no need to look for anyone better. His tone reminded me of an annoyed patriarch agitated by his children whom he promised a reward and now they’re asking him to make good on that promise.
Among the subjects discussed were criminal justice reform, political appointments and executive power. Participants on the call lobbied Biden to use his influence and ability to reach across party lines to get bi-partisan support for a proposed George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, which would include some version of police reform. If the bill can’t get passed in Congress, they urged Biden to use presidential executive power to – at the very least – impose the creation of a national registry on police misconduct and unjustified use of deadly force that could allow citizens to easily research misconduct complaints against officers.
Floyd’s modern-day lynching was captured on videotape last May. The cops who killed him are scheduled to go on trial for his murder in Spring 2021.
Instead of assuring those on the video call of what he could do as president, Biden backpedaled.
(timecode 12:56) “I also don’t think we should get too far ahead of ourselves on dealing with police reform, because they’ve already labeled us as being ‘defund the police.’ Anything we put forward in terms of the organizational structure to change policing, which I promise you will occur…
“Just think to yourselves and give me advice on whether we should do that before January 5” (the date of the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate), “because that’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country saying that we’re talking about de-funding the police. We’re not. We’re talking about holding them accountable.”
On a scale of one to ten, Biden’s sense of urgency is a five at best. And that’s not good enough! When some Black people talk about de-funding their local police departments they mean just that. Others, like myself, want cops only to be hired in or re-assigned to the communities where they live. An officer is less likely to bully, lie on or kill people they know.
When Johnson spoke up about the importance of appointing more Black people to leadership roles in his administration Biden said he had other obligations to consider.
(timecode 2:24) “By 2040 this country is going to be minority white European…And you guys are going to have to start working more with Hispanics who make up a larger portion of the population than y’all do.”
If anyone wonders why some Latinos consider themselves superior to the African Diaspora, not endangered by White power structures and even voted for Trump – who clearly villainizes their existence – it could be because White people have tried to build allies with this fastest-growing American majority while strategically pitting Hispanics and Blacks against each other.
Still, Biden was full of promises to study what most people already know: legalized genocide of Black people is a real thing.
(timecode 13:44) “I guarantee you there will be a full-blown commission. I guarantee you. It’s a major, major, major element..”
Biden’s assurance that he will get around to creating that commission at some point reminds me of a married man who keeps negotiating for more time when his side piece keeps pressing him to get divorced. Four years later she realizes she still is the coleslaw. The fact is Biden and most White people couldn’t care less about legalized genocide of Black people at the hands of White cops, because they’re focused more on prolonging their own rule. Clearly president-elect Biden, has different priorities than candidate Biden when it comes to standing up for the Black people who stood up for him and saved his election.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: The Deion Sanders Effect
*The last ten months have been a roller coaster ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have closed, opened and closed again. And millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Throughout it all liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and gun ranges remained opened. American priorities seem to be drinking, smoking, shooting weapons and watching sports! Pro and college level sports stuck to their schedules despite overwhelming numbers of players contracting the virus. Yet the games still go on, because they generate money for the teams, the owners and colleges.
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was named head coach at Jackson State University, a historically Black college. Now some top high school recruits who had planned to attend White colleges reconsidered and committed to JSU. Sanders’ track record of success and knowledge of the game made these standout student athletes reconsider their options. If this continues to happen – top Black students attending HBCUs instead of White schools – there is sure to be a shift in power.
Coaches at White colleges realized long ago the draw these Black student athletes are to the bottom line. When they win games alumni donations increase, fans buy tickets and merchandise and their chances of bowl game appearances increase. Imagine how many millions of dollars would be re-directed to HBCUs if Black student athletes realized the amount of money, power and respect they command wherever they go.
During the 2019-2020 college bowl game season those colleges and conferences represented split $448 million in revenue. Louisiana State University won the 2020 National Championship over opponent Clemson University. Of the top fifteen LSU football standouts, 13 of them were Black. Ten of Clemson’s top 15 football players were Black. Regardless of the sport, Black student athletes say they prefer to play for White colleges for access to better sports programs, more television air time and increased potential for pro contracts. But the fact is wherever these Black athletes go the money, TV air time and contracts will follow. The sooner parents and student athletes realize they don’t have to chase the money, power or respect the better off they and HBCUs will be.
The biggest realization should be how little respect some White people have for these Black student athletes off the field. When four years of eligibility ends some of them could care less if they graduate or what life after college looks like for Black athletes. Last month LSU freshmen Koy Moore used his social media platforms to reveal how he was held at gunpoint by Baton Rouge cops searching for guns and drugs that he didn’t have. Moore said after he told the cops he played for LSU they let him go. His attorney said Moore’s claims were verified by police camera video.
If Black student athletes start to attend HBCUs in greater numbers and stop giving their talents to people who couldn’t care less about their success beyond how that White school benefits from it, millions of dollars will be re-directed to Black communities and a power-shift would occur. Stop chasing notoriety. Let the money, power and respect follow you to HBCUs.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.
