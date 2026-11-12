Steph Curry Tells the Men Hating on His Wife’s Movie Kiss to Back Off and They Do … Kinda | WATCH

Curry challenges Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young and Emmanuel Acho over their comments about Ayesha's acting career. Young apologizes directly, while Arenas stands by much of his criticism.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion – via Depositphotos

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*Dammit! Steph Curry has heard enough about his wife’s movie kiss, and this time, the Golden State Warriors superstar isn’t letting the critics have the last word.

After former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young weighed in on Ayesha Curry‘s on-screen kiss and public image, Steph delivered a response of his own.

And he wasn’t particularly interested in hearing grown men explain how another man’s wife should behave.

The four-time NBA champion called out Arenas, Young and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho for commenting on his wife’s professional choices.

Within hours, Young and Arenas were explaining themselves, although their apologies sounded noticeably different.

Steph Curry calls out Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas, and everyone else talking about Ayesha Curry, telling them to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths 😳 “Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.” — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 11, 2026

Steph Curry Calls Out Ayesha’s Critics

In a November 11 Instagram video, Curry addressed the controversy surrounding Ayesha’s first leading movie role in “Second Chance Holiday.”

The uproar began after a kissing scene between Ayesha and co-star Matthew Daddario circulated online following the film’s November 5 premiere on The Roku Channel.

As EURweb previously reported, sports journalist Jemele Hill questioned why Ayesha’s professional choices seemed to provoke such intense criticism.

Arenas escalated the controversy by calling Ayesha the “only blemish” in Steph’s family during a discussion on “We Said What We Said,” the podcast he co-hosts with Young.

Young participated in the conversation, although the particularly harsh characterization came from Arenas.

That apparently crossed a line for Steph.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” Curry said.

But he objected to commentators attempting to diminish his wife’s accomplishments.

Curry said the criticism reflected a bigger conversation about how people view women and what they’re permitted to do professionally.

He also questioned the commentators’ understanding of acting and suggested their apologies should be as public as their criticism.

Nick Young Apologizes, Gilbert Arenas Explains Himself

The responses came quickly.

During a subsequent livestream of “Gil’s Arena,” Young, who played alongside Steph during Golden State’s 2017–18 championship season, apologized directly.

“I’m sorry Steph. You my dog, I love you. If I say anything, I apologize like a man,” Young said, according to ESPN.

Arenas offered a different explanation. He maintained that his original comments were intended to praise Steph as an exceptionally disciplined family man rather than deliberately insult him.

“I’m sorry if he’s offended. I didn’t mean it like that. I was just saying he’s such a perfect dude,” Arenas said.

As TMZ reported, both men responded shortly after Curry’s video circulated.

Young’s response was a direct apology. Arenas’ was conditional, and he continued defending the reasoning behind his original remarks.

Steph Curry – screenshot

Steph Curry Gets the Last Word — and Free Publicity

Curry ended his video with a message that doubled as a promotional opportunity.

“Appreciate the free pub,” he said.

In other words, all that commentary about Ayesha’s movie may have accomplished something the critics never intended: drawing more attention to it.

“Second Chance Holiday” stars Ayesha as Chelsey, a dating expert who reconnects with her high school sweetheart, played by Daddario.

The romantic comedy marks her first leading feature-film role and is now streaming free on The Roku Channel.

For Steph, the larger issue wasn’t simply an on-screen kiss. It was the suggestion that his wife’s professional ambitions should be judged by strangers.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ayesha Curry Keeps Triggering Black Men — Jemele Hill Wants to Know Why | WATCH

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