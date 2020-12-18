Daughter of Rick James to Produce ‘Super Freak’ Biopic on Late Singer

*The daughter of Rick James is producing a limited series about the late funk singer, which is in development at UCP.

Ty James will executive produce the series, currently under the working title “Super Freak.” According to TheWrap, no network or streaming service is attached to the project — yet.

The series is described as a “funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime.”

“Super Freak” will “focus on James’ attempts to make a comeback in the early ’90s, which were derailed when he was convicted for two instances of kidnapping and torturing two different women while under the influence of crack cocaine,” the outlet writes. He served three years in prison for the crimes.

“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” said Ty James. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James!”

Randy McKinnon will write the series and executive produce with Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and author and reporter Mike Segar, who profiled James for a Rolling Stone article titled “The Rise and Fall of a Super Freak.” They remained friends until James’ death in 2004.

Rick James rose to stardom in the ’60s and ’70s. He is best known for his 1981 hit “Super Freak.”