Daughter of Rick James to Produce ‘Super Freak’ Biopic on Late Singer
*The daughter of Rick James is producing a limited series about the late funk singer, which is in development at UCP.
Ty James will executive produce the series, currently under the working title “Super Freak.” According to TheWrap, no network or streaming service is attached to the project — yet.
The series is described as a “funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime.”
“Super Freak” will “focus on James’ attempts to make a comeback in the early ’90s, which were derailed when he was convicted for two instances of kidnapping and torturing two different women while under the influence of crack cocaine,” the outlet writes. He served three years in prison for the crimes.
READ MORE: Patti Austin Drops Sassy New Georgia Senate Runoff-Election Song 'Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2' (Watch)
“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” said Ty James. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James!”
Randy McKinnon will write the series and executive produce with Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and author and reporter Mike Segar, who profiled James for a Rolling Stone article titled “The Rise and Fall of a Super Freak.” They remained friends until James’ death in 2004.
Rick James rose to stardom in the ’60s and ’70s. He is best known for his 1981 hit “Super Freak.”
Tyler Perry Announces He’s ‘Single’ Following End of Relationship with Gelila Bekele
*Tyler Perry fans were shocked to learn this week that he is single.
The entertainment mogul had been in a longterm relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele. On Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to write, “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
A source tells PEOPLE Perry and Bekele, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends.”
The two met at a Prince concert in 2007.
READ MORE: Disney Confirms 'Sister Act 3' in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
View this post on Instagram
“Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son,” the insider adds.
“There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2017. The duo share six-year-old son, Aman Tyler.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned a new self on Wednesday. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he continued.
“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
Meanwhile, Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film.
Black Teen Expelled from N.C. Private School After Mom’s Complaint About August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ Escalates (Watch)
*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.
Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.
According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”
The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.
The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”
Watch the story below:
‘We’ve Missed The Mark’: Tropicana Bashed for Promoting Midday Mimosa Moment to Stressed Parents (Video)
*Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents sneak away from their kids to indulge in a secret stash of alcohol as a way to relax amid the stay-at-home stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The orange juice company recently released their newest slogan, “#TakeAMimoment,” after reviewing results from a survey they conducted about how parents are making time for themselves. The hashtag referenced the cocktail mimosa, made of champagne and orange juice. The campaign also featured celebrities including Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union and Jerry O’Connell.
“Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana,” the company tweeted at the time.
@sharonlouiselop Parents, you're juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️

Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb
— Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020
— Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 16, 2020
The backlash was swift, with some arguing that the whole concept is a trigger for those struggling with alcoholism.
“When I was in my addiction, this is an ad I would have eaten up and allowed to lead me further down into darkness,” wrote Instagram commenter @smlbennett, reacting to an ad featuring Union in a bathrobe, toting a mimosa.
In a statement shared to Twitter, Tropicana apologized for offending some of its potential customers.
“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” Tropicana wrote. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make
“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity – we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”

Keith
December 18, 2020 at 10:00 am
The writer needs to do better research. Rick rose to fame in 1978. Who heard of him during the 60s?