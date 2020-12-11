Entertainment
Watch Now: Wes Chatham & Steve Strait Reunite for Season Five of ‘The Expanse’
*Season Five of “The Expanse” is finally here. It’s probably one of its’ most explosive seasons yet.
“it’s out of control. There’s no way you can keep control,” say actor Keon Alexander who plays Marco in the Amazon Prime series.” I don’t think anybody this season can hold on. There’s a lot of unknowns.”
“The Expanse” picks up as humans leave the solar system for new homes. This season, the characters seem to battle with their previous mistakes. The past seems to create personal challenges that have repercussions throughout the solar system.
MORE NEWS: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Cast Discuss Themes in the Film and Chadwick’s Last Performance / WATCH
In season 5, Amos, played by Wes Chatham, returns to earth to confront his past and the legacy he fought to live behind.
“Through the seasons we’ve been hinting and building at Amos’s past and backstory and now we’re going right to them,” says Chatham.
If you’ve never heard of “The Expanse,” it’s a series adapted from the Six-part Novel science fiction series. The complete series was nominated for the Hugo Award in 2017.
Executive Producer and Co-Writer, Daniel Abraham describes the process of bringing the book to life.
“Sometimes it’s more graceful than others. The point of this adaptation is to stay true to the original books and the original stories and to adjust,” Abraham told us.
“The Expanse” season 5 is set to premiere its first episode on December 16, 2020.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Entertainment
Professor Daddy-O Releases New Album ‘G.O.A.T Antidote’ – WATCH/LISTEN
*2020 rounds out with a new album from Glenn “Daddy-O” Bolton, founder of original Hip Hop band, Stetsasonic, and music producer extraordinaire (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, etc.).
He has also served as an A&R executive for Universal Music Group and acted as music supervisor for several films (Dangerous Minds, Straight Outta Brooklyn, etc.) Known internationally as Professor Daddy-O, his latest release marks his 7th solo album.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Government Sues Facebook Over Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp [VIDEO]
Entitled G.O.A.T. Antidote; this continues his musical career acclaimed for that unforgettable voice, inimitable rap style, and socially conscious lyrics. Following the success of From My Hood 2 U, which featured appearances by Posdnuos of De La Soul, Bun B, Smif-N-Wessun, and R.A. The Rugged Man; G.O.A.T. Antidote—as with some of his previous albums—will feature appearances by none other than Chuck D of Public Enemy, Wise Intelligent, Big Mike of The Geto Boys, Andre Nickatina, and Indigo Phoenyx.
Also bringing his incredible skills back to produce some of the tracks on G.O.A.T. Antidote, is David “C-Doc” Snyder of the Impossebulls and Public Enemy fame. Along with the release of G.O.A.T. Antidote, Professor Daddy-O is keeping himself quite busy with an album from Night Train, (Stetsasonic’s Professor Daddy-O, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and Arrested Development’s, Speech) including the track “Bullets.”
There is also Self Destruction 2, a collaboration album serving us a sequel and new movement to the original song, “Self-Destruction” which was a huge effort released in 1989 with a collection of the most prominent rappers of that day. Anticipate singles such as “8:46 It Takes The Hood To Save The Hood” produced by Gold Toes featuring Too Short and E-40. Bringing in some heavy-hitting producers for the Self Destruction 2 track lineup will be Marley Marl, Pete Rock, Easy Mo Bee, Large Professor, and DJ Premier. The Self Destruction 2 Movement is helmed by Opposition, who handles artists such as Juice Wrld, Zaytoven, and T-Pain.
As Chuck D posts, his fact for the day was that: “Professor Daddy-O of Stetsasonic is the Tom Petty of Hip Hop, meaning like they say TP never made a bad rock song… Daddy-O has never made a bad hip hop record. Ever.”
Music
Singer LaTocha Scott Goes Vegan After Being Called the ‘Big Girl’ of Xscape
*Singer LaTocha Scott of the R&B group Xscape has opened up about her weight loss journey during an interview with “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.”
Scott decided to get serious about her health because she was tired of being called the “big girl” in the group. As noted by Madame Noire, rapper Biggie Small famously called the Xscape ugly.
During her conversation with Jordan, Scott shared that she kicked off her health journey by working out regularly and following a vegan diet.
Below are excerpts from their discussion.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Was it hard for her to make the transition?
It was not. Keep in mind, Claudia I was the big girl of the group Xscape. People would say, ‘The big girl can sing.’ I didn’t want that for my life. And my husband was like, ‘We’re going to start working out.’ He’s very brutally honest. And he said, ‘They’re saying all of these things about you Tocha but you can do something about them.’ So we just started working out. He loves working out. So he’s been my trainer since early on. And we’ve just been consistent.
We started reading labels and being like, ‘Wait a minute? What’s in this?’
It’s so crazy because people would eat my food and then when they go, they’ll ask questions. What’s this what did you put in it? And I’m like you guys are going to go to McDonalds or Burger King and you’re not going to ask what’s in it. But I think the vegan thing throws people off. It just means no dairy and no animal.
The weight
I think my highest weight was 190 pounds. And I’m a lot smaller than that. Everybody wants to be known for who they are—not big girl, skinny girl or anything else so I was determined to get out of that shadow and just focus on eating healthier.
How she felt being called the big girl.
It’s hurtful. Very hurtful. I came home a lot of nights crying. And that’s another reason my husband and I are as close as we are. Because he gave me that shoulder and he gave me the real. ‘Yeah, they’re saying this. I hear it. But you’re better than this. You’re beautiful. Inside and out. Once you realize that LaTocha, you’ll be fine.’ Every day we set goals. So he was very instrumental in me getting to LaTocha but it was very hurtful early on.
Learn more about LaTocha’s vegan recipes via her coobook, LaTochas Planted Lifestyle, here.
Entertainment
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Cast Discuss Themes in the Film and Chadwick’s Last Performance / WATCH
The Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” boasts an all-star cast featuring, Viola Davis, the late Chadwick Boseman, Coleman Domingo (Euphoria, Selma) Michael Potts (The Wire,) Glynn Turman (Fargo) and more. The film is an adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson Broadway play.
Set in 1927 on a hot Chicago afternoon, Ma Rainey (Davis) and her band; Cutler (Domingo) gather at recording studio to record some of her biggest hits. Tensions flare between Ma and her white manager, the band and Ma’s girlfriend (Taylour Paige.)
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Domingo, Potts and Turman about the experience of filming with Boseman and the importance behind some of the film’s themes which include Black performers and their art. Creative ownership and racial tensions.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Government Sues Facebook Over Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp [VIDEO]
Turman on his favorite scene with Chadwick:
I like the scene where we do a little dance off. Where I challenge him and I say, ‘ni**as always looking to have a good time. He’s doing a little dance and blowing the horn and making fun of me… and Toledo just finally – and this happened in the moment as we were filming, we didn’t rehearse this – the old man (speaking of himself) says, ‘I can have a good time as much as the next man, and starts dancing… we had a good time with that moment.
Boseman died on August 28 of this year from colon cancer that he was diagnosed with four years ago.
Potts on his character Slow Drag:
What I love about him is that he loves the men in this room. He loves being in this room. He doesn’t want to be in this room. He’d like to get out of this room and out of Chicago. But he truly enjoys the camaraderie of being amongst his brothers. The four of them, and the fun they can have in this hot, claustrophobic room with egos and masculinity popping off. There’s something very fun about that.
Coleman on the important themes in the film:
I think there is something very powerful about seeing four Black men together in a room. It’s jocular, it is sincere, raw, honest. August Wilson writes the way Black people actually speak to each other, especially when white people aren’t in the room. I think it’s a beautiful way to examine Black men, and also an examination of a very fierce Black woman who is very self-possessed. She demands her worth. And I think that’s what we’ve all been fighting for… I think it really percolates in this film.
The film begins streaming on Netflix December 18.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
uqtwtckbgtls
December 11, 2020 at 8:34 pm
STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ►Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here…….……… Read More