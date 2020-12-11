Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Sues Doctor Over Botched Butt Implants

*Rapper Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame fame has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who botched her butt job.

According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.

Pepa thought the doctor finally removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain, she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

Pepa says she’ll likely suffer pain from the injuries for the rest of her life. She’s suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her.

In related news… Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.

On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.

As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.

Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.

Watch the trailer below.