Legal
Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Sues Doctor Over Botched Butt Implants
*Rapper Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame fame has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who botched her butt job.
According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.
Here’s more from TMZ:
According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Pepa thought the doctor finally removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain, she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”
Pepa says she’ll likely suffer pain from the injuries for the rest of her life. She’s suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her.
In related news… Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
Watch the trailer below.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
*Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.
“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney+.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Goldberg discussed the film during appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.
“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”
The film was among several projects revealed Thursday during the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation. The titles are set to air across its various TV and movie platforms, including a series based on the “Alien” movie franchise, set to air on FX.
The company also announced a sequel to “Enchanted” along with a prequel to “Toy Story.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
JAY-Z Drops First MONOGRAM (Cannabis) Products
*Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter has announced the first product drop from his inaugural cannabis brand, MONOGRAM.
According to the press release, after 18 months of careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices, MONOGRAM’s core collection of products debuts to the world today, marking a new chapter within the cannabis space predicated on dignity, care and consistency.
We previously reported, the rapper’s first line of cannabis in a joint venture with California-based weed company Caliva.
Monogram debuted its website and Instagram account in October, providing fans with a glimpse of the product.
“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,” shared Mr. Carter in a press release. “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
Hand Finished pic.twitter.com/jFHoCQj7av
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020
As noted in the press release, Monogram aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”
The newly introduced MONOGRAM strains – No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01 – are currently available via the brand’s three product classes:
THE OG HANDROLL – The first product of its kind, THE OG HANDROLL (SRP: $50) takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM Culture & Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson. A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time.
LOOSIES PREROLL PACK – The LOOSIES PREROLL PACK (SRP: $40) contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease. Each is filled with flower that has been produced to exacting standards to ensure a premium experience. The packaging itself makes a statement and reflects the magic held within: bold, convenient, top-shelf quality – wherever, whenever. •
FLOWER – Available in 2g and 4g jars, MONOGRAM FLOWER (SRP: $40 & $70) is cannabis perfected. Grown in small batches to maintain control and quality, each flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts to provide the best possible experience, from grow to smoke. The bold packaging provides a showcase piece, while keeping the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light
Jay-Z joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist last July as part of a multi-year partnership. The hip-hop icon detailed his role in a statement, saying that he will help the company with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy — focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization, Rolling Stone reported.
Per a statement, Jay’s efforts will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development.”
“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the hip-hop star said in a statement at the time. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”
Check out the MONOGRAM products below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Deebo is Dead – Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies at 62: Report
*Whoa! Here’s some crazy and unfortunate news. Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who found fame from playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys – like “Deebo” in films like “Friday” – has died, reports TMZ. Lister was 62.
The site says law enforcement sources say they got a call from the actor’s Marina Del Rey condo Thursday afternoon, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Sources say Lister was not transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of this posting, the coroner is still at Lister’s home, but there’s no word yet on a cause of death.
MORE ON EURWEB: Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
Here’s more via TMZ:
Though “Tiny” began landing his bullying bad guy roles in the ’80s, he’s most famous for his hilarious turn as Deebo in “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”
He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, “The Fifth Element,” and more recently appeared the box office smash hit, “The Dark Knight.” He voiced the character Finnick in “Zootopia” as well.Along with acting, Tommy had 2 short pro wrestling stints, and starred alongside Hulk Hogan — as the bad guy, Zeus, of course — in the 1989 film, “No Holds Barred.”
Oh, and if ya didn’t know, his nickname is pure irony … “Tiny” was 6’5″.
When we last saw him out and about, “Tiny” couldn’t have been nicer … talking to us about another Deebo currently playing in the NFL, and dishing out some new “Friday” info.
Earlier this year, Lister used his bullying powers for the greater good … getting word out to help grieving families — and a few months before that, he was warning kids to stay inside during the early days of the pandemic.
Tommy Lister was 62.
Developing …
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer