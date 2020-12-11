Health
Lower Income Americans Are the Sickest, Most Likely to Struggle to Afford Care Compared to Other Wealthy Countries
*As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the globe, new findings from the 2020 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey show that Americans with lower income face more severe health and financial hardships compared to their counterparts in other wealthy countries.
The survey, published today in Health Affairs, compared the health experiences of adults with lower income and income-related disparities across 11 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Fielded between February and May 2020, during the early months of the pandemic, the survey reveals that although income-related disparities exist in other countries, they are far worse in the U.S. — and Americans’ health is suffering as a result. These greater inequalities could be undermining efforts to respond to the pandemic in the United States, including prospects for effective vaccination of the U.S. population.
Among the main findings:
- Adults with lower income in the U.S. are sicker and most likely to struggle to make ends meet. In nearly all countries, adults with lower income were significantly more likely than wealthier adults to have multiple chronic conditions. However, across every measure the study looked at, people with lower income in the U.S. suffered more than in other countries:
- More than one-third (36%) of U.S. adults with lower income have two or more chronic conditions — significantly more than in other countries.
- Approximately one-third of adults with lower income in the U.S. (36%), Australia (36%), and Canada (34%) reported having anxiety or depression, the highest rates in the survey. Their counterparts in Germany (14%) and Switzerland (15%) were the least likely to report anxiety or depression.
- More than one-quarter (28%) of U.S. adults with lower income said that, in the past year, they worried about being able to afford basic necessities such as food or housing, a significantly greater proportion than seen in other countries, where 6 percent to 22 percent reported this.
Half of U.S. adults with lower income skip needed care because of costs. Fifty percent reported skipping doctor visits, recommended tests, treatments, or follow-up care, or prescription medications in the past year because of the cost. In contrast, just 12 percent to 15 percent of adults with lower income in Germany, the U.K., Norway, and France reported this.
- Difficulty with paying medical bills is mostly a U.S. phenomenon: 36 percent of U.S. adults with low income reported this problem. That is significantly more than in all other countries, where rates ranged from 7 percent to 16 percent.
- Adults with lower income in the U.S. have worse access to primary care. A regular source of care is crucial to long-term health. It is also central to COVID-19 recovery as people who become ill will need reliable access to treatment. Access to primary care also facilitates access to vaccines when they are available. In most countries, virtually all adults with lower income reported having a regular doctor or place of care. However, rates in the U.S., Canada, and Sweden ranged from 85 percent to 89 percent.
- Same-day and next-day appointments: About four in 10 adults with lower income in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Norway were able to get a same- or next-day appointment to see a doctor or nurse when they were sick. In contrast, most adults with lower income in Germany and the Netherlands were able to get this care (74% and 63%, respectively).
- After-hours care: The Netherlands stands out, with only 35 percent of adults with lower income reporting difficulties getting after-hours care without going to the emergency department. In all other countries, 43 percent to 64 percent reported such difficulty, with the U.S. (58%) ranking in the middle.
Emergency care: Forty-five percent of U.S. adults with lower income reported using the emergency department in the past two years for care that could have been delivered by their regular provider had it been available. That is a significantly higher rate than in Australia, France, Sweden, and the U.K.
From the experts:
Reginald D. Williams II, Commonwealth Fund Vice President for International Health Policy and Practice Innovations
“The inequities that we’re seeing in the U.S. and abroad have only been exacerbated by COVID-19. But what this study shows is that Americans — especially adults with lower income — are at a severe disadvantage compared to citizens of other countries. And they are paying the price with their health and their lives. As we approach the ninth month of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to advance policies that improve health insurance coverage, strengthen primary care, and increase social supports for people who are in need.”
David Blumenthal, M.D., Commonwealth Fund President
“What’s clear from this study is that we cannot continue on the path of deepening inequality. As we progress through the darkest days of COVID-19 in the U.S., people need access to affordable health care now more than ever. The new administration and Congress have an opportunity to apply the stark lessons learned from COVID-19 and over the last decade so that our health system works for everyone — no matter who they are or where they get care.”
POLICY IMPLICATIONS
The Commonwealth Fund study could serve as a guide for policymakers and health system leaders who are interested in supporting greater health equity in the United States. The authors believe it is critical to advance policy solutions to extend insurance coverage, make health care more affordable, and strengthen primary care. Further, they argue that making greater investments in addressing the social determinants of health — factors beyond traditional health care, such as housing, education, and nutrition, that have a substantial effect on people’s health — would translate into better health outcomes across the country. The U.S. in particular, they say, has much to gain from examining the experience of countries where universal health care begins at birth.
HOW WE CONDUCTED THIS STUDY
Data came from surveys conducted among nationally representative samples of noninstitutionalized adults age 18 and older in 11 countries during the period February–May 2020. SSRS, a survey research firm, and country contractors collected data by telephone (mobile and landline) and also online in Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States. Overall response rates varied from 14 percent (U.S., U.K., New Zealand) to 49 percent (Switzerland). International partners joined with the Commonwealth Fund to sponsor country surveys, and some countries supported the use of expanded samples to enable within-country analyses. Final country population samples ranged from 607 to 4,530.
Data were weighted to ensure that the final outcome was representative of the adult population in each country. Weighting procedures took into account the sample design, probability of selection, and systematic nonresponse across known population parameters, including region, sex, age, education, and other demographic characteristics.
ADDITIONAL PERTINENT RESEARCH
2020 International Profiles of Health Care Systems
Do Americans Face Greater Health and Economic Consequences from COVID-19? Comparing the U.S. with Other High-Income Countries
In New Survey of 11 Countries, U.S. Adults Still Struggle with Access to and Affordability of Health Care
Does the United States Allocate Its Social Spending Dollars Wisely?
source: Bethanne Fox – [email protected]
Coronavirus
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
COVID-19
Octavia Spencer, Other Actors’ Health Put At Risk by Unlicensed Doctor Doing COVID-19 Testing
*The name of the AppleTV+ streaming series is “Truth Be Told,” but stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson weren’t told the truth. Only after he’d been fired did they learn that Lucas Furst, the doctor who had been on-set to test them and other actors, producers and crew for Covid-19, wasn’t licensed to practice medicine in California. The show’s producers didn’t tell anyone that Furst was a former sushi salesman.
Endeavor Content, the unit of the famed William Morris Endeavor talent agency that produces “Truth Be Told,” contracted with Furst’s Los Angeles firm in September to provide health care professionals on set to test for Covid-19. The company’s staff tested everyone for two months, some on a daily basis.
Endeavor fired Furst on November 17. The new medical team that replaced him found that an actor he had cleared to work just 24 hours earlier—without any testing—was positive for Covid-19.
Because Furst graduated from Xavier University School of Medicine on the Caribbean island of Bonaire in 2009, he is entitled to call himself a doctor and append the initials “MD” to his name. The school’s website still shows a graduation photo that includes Furst and his 12 classmates that year. But Furst has never had an active medical license, he admitted during a 2019 interview for a secretarial job. Film producer Matty Beckerman, his business partner at Medical Placement Association, also told Zenger News that Furst has never been licensed. Furst did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
Endeavor has not disclosed the reason Furst was fired. Manny Rodriguez, Endeavor’s VP of Production Health and Safety, did not respond to Zenger’s calls, emails and text messages seeking comment. Publicists and agents working for Spencer and Hudson also did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Beckerman, Furst’s co-founding partner at Medical Placement Association, denies any wrongdoing by Furst or their company and told Zenger that allegations that Furst acted improperly are “not true whatsoever.”
Furst was “not practicing medicine on set” but only swabbing cast and crew members for Covid-19 tests, said Cathy Beckerman, a Medical Placement Association executive who is married to Matty Beckerman. California law requires that all such tests destined for laboratories be conducted under the supervision of state-licensed doctors, which Furst is not. Mr. Beckerman claimed a licensed medical doctor supervised his firm’s Covid-19 testing. He did not name the doctor. A supervisor at One Lab LLC, a commercial lab where Furst delivered Covid-19 test swabs, confirmed that “Dr. Lucas Furst, MD,” and no other doctor, was listed there as the supervising physician.
Furst and his firm billed Endeavor Content nearly $26,000 per week in fixed costs, according to a copy of a contract reviewed by Zenger. The weekly cost of the Covid-19 tests themselves added as much as another $150,000, according to the same contract.
Furst made frequent appearances on the Endeavor Content set at Paramount. He appears in surgical scrubs in a PowerPoint presentation created by an offsite consultant and distributed by Endeavor’s production staff, which features him as the leader of the production’s “Health and Safety Team.” The PowerPoint deck describes him as a “Chief Medical Director” who has “[w]orked within hospital systems as a higher-level physician.” Furst’s most recent Facebook profile picture showed him posing in front of a hospital emergency room door with a stethoscope around his neck.
Furst bragged on the Paramount lot that he had put a stent into a child’s brain at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Dr. Robert Adler, the hospital’s chief medical officer, told Zenger that Furst had never performed pediatric brain surgery there. “To perform an operation like that you must be licensed as a neurological surgeon,” said Dr. Adler. After checking with his staff, he said: “We have absolutely no record of Lucas Furst.”
In its class notes section (typically submitted by alumni themselves), the alumni magazine of Furst’s undergraduate alma mater, Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, reported in 2005 that he “graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in 2002.” The registrar’s office there told Zenger that no one with his name ever enrolled there. “[We] do not have a Lucas Furst in our database for undergrad, graduate or medical school. Never have,” said Christine Zimmerman, the medical school’s assistant director of records and registration.
In order to practice medicine legally in the U.S., a doctor must have an active license issued by a medical board in his or her state or territory. The Medical Board of California‘s licensing rules cover Hollywood and the rest of the state for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurse-midwives and other similar health professionals.
The production for “Truth Be Told” was underway in a hot spot for Covid-19. This week Southern California announced a new round of business closures and other safety measures ordered by state and local governments. Los Angeles County, which includes Hollywood, is experiencing a “steep acceleration of Covid-19 transmission and hospitalizations,” according to the county’s public health department. About 13 percent of all Covid-19 tests in the county come back from a lab with positive results, the agency said on December 2.
By the time Furst became the “Truth Be told” set’s health and safety team leader in September, his résumé included a sushi-in-a-tube enterprise called Sushi Popper and a failed addiction detox clinic venture—and $162,000 in credit card debt, according to his 2012 federal bankruptcy filing. Lawsuits in Ohio and New Jersey accused him of embezzling some $800,000, relying on an admission Furst signed in February 2019 that he “secretively and fraudulently made substantial and unauthorized distributions of funds” from Medical Training Group LLC. Furst’s attorneys later claimed in federal court that he had signed the statement under duress. The lawsuits appear to be nearing settlements.
Endeavor Content had day-to-day control of the “Truth Be Told”physical production, reporting to Apple+ on financial and creative considerations and also to Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on creative decisions. Paramount Pictures rented a sound stage and some offices to Endeavor Content but was not involved in decision-making. There is no indication that either Chernin or Witherspoon visited the set.
(Due to Covid-19 precautions, many television and film productions are “closed sets,” with production company executives and producers communicating with their staffs on set via Zoom.)
Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, Furst and Matty Beckerman, who are cousins, were at a low point. Furst’s venture helping foreign medical students find hospital residencies in the U.S. had long been mired in lawsuits where a different business partner accused him of embezzlement. In addition, President Trump’s travel restrictions made it difficult for many foreign medical students to visit the United States.
And with none of his film projects in production, Beckerman hunted for innovative ways to use his studio contacts.
He soon found it. After California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down film and TV production in March 2020, the production unions published a white paper in June setting out new minimum safety standards. The race was on for studios to find doctors to reassure regulators and unions that they could safely reopen. Since the standards were new, no firm had a lock on the studio contracts—creating an opportunity for Beckerman and Furst.
They signed a deal with Endeavor Content in September 2020 through Medical Placement Association, their company formed on March 21, 2019 in Delaware, according to that state’s online corporations directory.
Endeavor Content was eager to resume production of Season 2 of “Truth Be Told,” a true-crime thriller that streams on Apple+. Onsite Covid-19 testing began in September. Medical Placement Association’s wide-ranging deal with Endeavor Content covered health and safety planning, pre-production logistics and compliance with union guidelines, according to the contract reviewed by Zenger. The agreement anticipated up to 1,000 Covid-19 tests each week at a cost of about $150,000.
Furst and Beckerman could bill for an additional $25,800 per week for staff and equipment, including $15,000 to operate a union-mandated Health and Safety Unit on the set; $5,000 for a Health Safety Supervisor; $2,750 to train testing personnel; $1,560 for “Hall Monitors” to enforce social distancing, and another $1,560 for cleaners to sterilize doorknobs, according to the contract.
Beckerman and Furst also provided an a la carte menu at premium prices. For an additional $300,000, Medical Placement Association offered “Truth Be Told” producers a dedicated mobile lab in an on-set trailer to deliver test results in six hours or less. Beckerman and Furst’s firm also offered “concierge testing” at home or anywhere in the U.S., with results in 12-24 hours, for $550-750 apiece. It is unclear how many of these additional services the producers used, but production costs soon ballooned.
Endeavor Content dismissed Furst and Medical Placement Association “abruptly and without explanation” in order to avoid paying “six figures” in outstanding invoices owed to their company, said Cathy Beckerman.
Ms. Beckerman also accused Endeavor of firing Furst because he is “a white male.” Endeavor “requested specifically—which they couldn’t put in writing because it’s illegal—they specifically requested a black woman,” she said. “They thought Octavia Spencer would be more comfortable with a black woman.”
Furst’s participation “was an issue from the beginning,” said Ms. Beckerman. “He didn’t meet that diversity quota.”
Furst has claimed to wear many hats. In addition to selling sushi and co-founding his Las Vegas rehab center, he wrote on his LinkedIn profile and in an online résumé on TheLadders.com, a job-hunting website, that he was Associate Dean of Clinical Medicine at Avalon University from 2005 to 2013. Until 2009 Furst was still in medical school—at Avalon, which he attended when it was called Xavier University School of Medicine and operated on Bonaire.
On LinkedIn, Furst claimed he attended Drexel University from 2000 to 2004, receiving a Master of Health Administration degree. On the same page, he claimed that from 2000 to 2008 he was earning an MD and conducting research at Rush Medical College of the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. (He also claimed to have trained as a chef at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, which is headquartered in Paris.)
The registrars’ offices at Drexel and Rush Medical College refer requests for student record verification to the National Student Clearinghouse, which could not locate any record of Lucas Furst enrolling in a graduate program at either school.
Furst’s résumé on TheLadders.com included the claim that he graduated from “San Francisco Javier Xavier University School of Medicine,” which doesn’t exist, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. That résumé also described his most recent job as Operations Director at Axis Clinical Trials, a respected Los Angeles medical research firm.
Axis CEO Lydie Hazan, a licensed doctor since 1994, said she met Furst when he answered an ad for a low-paying administrative job. “He was not Operations Director,” Hazan said. “He was a secretary on the administrative side and had nothing to do with the medical side of Axis. He worked for me for three weeks in June 2019.”
Hazan added: “He told me he was not a doctor and had never been licensed.”
She provided Zenger with the résumé Furst showed her during his job interview, which included “Associate Dean” among his qualifications. It also said he graduated from “Xavier University School of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH.” That university’s list of graduate-level programs includes a nursing program but no medical school. On that same résumé Furst omitted any mention of a Drexel University degree, substituting instead a Master of Health Services Administration from Medical University of the Americas on the island of Nevis, West Indies.
Shortly after Zenger first contacted his business partners on November 23, Furst deleted the social media accounts that gave life to his range of online personas. Left standing, however, is his acting and modeling profile on ExploreTalent.com, a Hollywood audition clearinghouse website where he claims to be a pilot, a scuba instructor and a skydiver.
“I have been in and out of the bmovie bussiness [sic] for some time,” Furst says on his profile page. “I would like the opportunity to act in a commercial or movie.”
Are you an eyewitness? Email [email protected].
The post Hollywood Agency Hired Ex-Sushi Salesman with no Medical License to Test Stars for Covid-19 appeared first on Zenger News.
Health
Kurtis Blow: Hip-Hop Icon Recovering from Heart Transplant Surgery
*Hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow is recovering after having heart transplant surgery in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant,” his wife, Shirley Walker, told Black Press USA. “He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.”
Here’s more from the Washington Informer:
The rap star, whose real name is Kurtis Walker, has a history of heart ailments. After recovering in 2019 from surgery to repair an aortic artery, the music pioneer was rushed back onto the operating table for a second procedure.
Recently, Blow teamed with other artists to help Rocky Bucano and former Def Jam President Carmen Ashhurst work on the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which breaks ground this month in New York.
READ MORE: Will Smith Drops Trailer for Season 2 of His Snapchat Quarantine Series ‘Will From Home’ (Watch)
We previously reported…the city shelled out a $3.75 million grant to help build the museum.
The Universal Hip Hop Museum is the brainchild of local hip hop aficionados. Bronx-born Executive director Rocky Bucano, who started as a DJ in the early ’70s, describes the project as an “ambitious, audacious dream.”
“We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started,” Bucano said. “It’s crazy to think of how hip-hop — which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics — doesn’t have a place to call home.”
Bucano’s co-founders include hip-hop legends Kurtis Blow and Grand Wizzard Theodore, who pioneered the popular DJ technique known as “scratching.” According to CNN the founding board of directors includes Ice-T and cultural ambassadors include New York natives LL Cool J, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy and Nas. cnn.com.
In 2018, the Universal Hip Hop Museum announced that Public Enemy’s Chuck D would serve as the chairman of the museum’s celebrity board.
The museum will showcase all aspects of hip-hop culture — from fashion and breakdancing, as well as the evolution of hip-hop — highlighting artists new and old, from the late ’70s to today. The museum will offer workshops, mentorships and programming to help area youths.
“We want to empower, inspire and engage the community,” said Bucano. “Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society and it’s important for the community to know that it was created by people who looked just like them.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer