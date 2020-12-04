Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Season 2 of ‘The Chosen’ Begins Filming in Utah at LDS Motion Picture Studio
*“Dallas, he did a short film for his church,” said Derral Eves, about the film The Chosen that resulted in an epic television series that has been viewed by 50 million people, with 50 different languages, and in 180 countries. Eves, a Youtube marketing guru, is the executive producer of the series. “It was shown to me. It was just amazing. I said, ‘Let’s do a television series.’ That’s how I got in on the project. I met Dallas and we became partners.”
The Chosen is about the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his relationship with each of his Disciples. The first season ends with Jesus still with us in the current day still spreading His ministry. I first watched the series on an airplane flight from Los Angeles to Baltimore at a time when I was so starved for a Biblically-based film on the life of Jesus Christ. Until Derral told me I thought it was an epic movie mini-series, not an eight-part television series. That is a testament to the creative writing skills, artistic imagination and outstanding directing skills of Dallas Jenkins – the creator and director of The Chosen. The Chosen was initially aired for free via VidAngel, a streaming platform and a mobile app in April 2020. In October it began airing on BYUtv.
The second season of The Chosen began shooting in November under the leadership of Director Dallas Jenkins in Utah at the Motion Picture Studio South Campus owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is the first multi-season project filmed on the studio that is not a Latter-Day Saints project. It will have eight episodes.
“Season one has eight episodes. Each one is about Jesus gathering his Disciples. There were other people Jesus asked to follow Him. We weaved them into moments in the Bible. Dallas does a wonderful job,” said Derral (Youtube) about the series. “The first season was shot in Texas. This current season, the Latter-Day Saints building is the set. I knew about it because I live nearby, so we reached out.”
The second season of The Chosen follows Jesus and His group of Disciples through personal and interpersonal ups and downs as Jesus’ notoriety grows as they take his ministry on the road. It will cover Jesus’ time in Samaria and the Sermon of the Mount.
“Dallas does the approach of humans,” Eves added about the second season of The Chosen. “Everything in the Bible is thought-out…it resonates. People can connect…see themselves.”
The series, which received its initial $20 million funding from public donations, is a The Chosen Productions VidAngel Studios production that stars Jonathan Roumie (“Chicago Med,” “Ballers”) as Jesus, Shahar Isaac (“Madame Secretary”) as Simon Peter, and Paras Patel (“Nashville”) as Matthew. It is distributed by VidAngel. Aside from Derral as executive producer, there is Dallas, Matthew Faraci and Ryan Swanson. Producers include Chad Gudersen and Justin Tolley. It also stars Erick Avari as Nicodemus; Noah James as Andrew; Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene; George Harrison Xanthis as John; Abe Martell as Big James; Giavai Cairo as Thaddaeus; Jordan Walker Ross as Little James; Joey Vahedi as Thomas; Yoshi Barrihas as Philip; Austin Alleman as Nathanael; Alaa Safi as Judas Iscariot; Vanessa Beavente as Mary; David Amito as John the Baptist; Raj Bond as Joseph; Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, and Lara Silva as Simon Peter’s wife Eden. www.TheChosen.tv
Business
MGM and the Black List Launch 2-Year Feature Film Script Writing Partnership in Diversity Move
*MGM and The Black List announced the launch of a two-year feature film script writing partnership to discover new voices with unique perspectives from historically underrepresented communities around the world. Together MGM and The Black List are committed to identifying new writers who want to tell original stories with universal appeal for the big screen.
Every six months over the next two years, The Black List will deliver a shortlist of new feature film writing candidates to MGM for consideration. MGM will then look to select one writer from each six-month cycle to receive a two-step Guild minimum blind script deal and the opportunity to work with the iconic studio. The first opt-in period for the partnership begins December 3, 2020 and will close February 23, 2021.
Partnership Requirements:
- Entrant must host a full-length feature screenplay on blcklst.com for at least one week during the submission period – December 3, 2020 through February 23, 2021.
- Entrant must be the sole and exclusive author of the screenplay submitted for consideration.
- Film and television earnings since January 1, 2021 cannot exceed $500K (USD)
- The script must be wholly original to you and not based, in whole or in part, on any other fiction or nonfiction material, published or unpublished, produced or unproduced
- You must be the sole owner of all rights in and to the script and have the sole right and authority to sell, transfer, grant, assign and convey such rights. The script must not in any way infringe upon the copyright of any person or entity or, to the best of your knowledge in the exercise of reasonable prudence, constitute libel, defamation or invasion of privacy or any other rights of any third party
- You must be legally eligible to work in the United States and at least 21 years of age and not a minor in your state of residence at time of submission.
- Writers must affirmatively agree to the Submission Agreement and Submission Requirements for a given opportunity. These documents will be available on blcklst.com
- Writers retain all rights to the scripts under consideration for the opportunity, though our partners are free to negotiate for those rights separately if they so wish. The Black List retains no rights to writers’ work save the right to share the scripts a writer makes available with its industry professional members
- If requested, the entrant must submit the following, which are also governed by the submission requirements and agreement:
- A one-page biography/personal statement
- Contact and other personal information
- Signed originals of the Submission Agreement
Further information about the partnership can be found here: blcklst.com/mgm
More information on the Black List is available at www.blcklst.com
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Fredro of ONYX Accuses Timbaland & Swizz Beats of Monopolizing ‘Battles’ – Wants Alternative to Verzuz
*Fredro Starr is on the record saying that an ONYX vs. M.O.P would be the bomb-diggety!
“I think that would be perfect, ONYX and M.O.P. I’m cool with Fame and Billy that’s our peoples. I wanted to do a Verzuz against M.O.P. because they came out when we came out. They represent Brooklyn we represent Queens but we had that same energy almost. That early 90s, rough, unfiltered, no f*ckin gold chains on, straight hardcore. It would be a good Verzuz battle, it would be crazy!
Should be other platforms, Verzuz can only do so much, not sure if Timbaland would want a battle with ONYX & M.O.P
“Verzuz can only do but so much and if they are selecting everything, Then there are other artists I’m sure that wanna do it. I think there should be more platforms to do that besides Verzuz. I think there should be other platforms so hopefully, somebody will jump to it and we get to do that battle. I don’t think Swizz (Beats) and Timbaland are gonna Ok that one. I know Swizz is a big fan of ONYX but I never met Timbaland so I don’t know.”
Entertainment
Exclusive Clips From ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas’ For Those Of Us Who Don’t Have Apple TV+ (Watch)
*We’ve got exclusive clips from today’s premiere of “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” along with Mimi’s new Christmas anthem “Oh Santa” featuring guests Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande that premiered last night on YouTube.
The special has a storyline: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”
Other celebs in the special include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.
Watch exclusive clips, and the video for “Oh Santa” featuring a buzzed about, harmonized whistle note run at the end of the song between Mariah and Ariana.
CLIP: The Red Phone Rang – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Power Out – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Joy to the World – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Sleigh Ride – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
