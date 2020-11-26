Coronavirus
Trump’s Thanksgiving Proclamation Touts Pandemic Courage – But Still Urges Americans to ‘Gather’
*WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving for the fourth time on Wednesday, citing his nation’s courage in the face of a pandemic that continues to kill more than 11,000 Americans per week—but still urging citizens to “gather” despite his own government’s advice to the contrary.
2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s journey across the Atlantic, and a year when at least one of every 25 Americans is a confirmed carrier of the deadly coronavirus contagion.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped a hammer on traditional family closeness, advising Americans that the “safest choice” is to celebrate “virtually” or enjoy turkey and all the trimmings only “with the people you live with.”
Trump, who pooh-poohs masks in the West Wing and has already survived a Covid-19 infection himself, thumbed his nose at the health agency. “I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings,” he said.
Roughly 110 miles to the northeast in Wilmington, Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden made a different kind of declaration, announcing as he plunged ahead with a White House transition that Americans had a “patriotic duty” to slow the spread of the disease by wearing masks.
Trump said the perseverance, sacrifice and benevolent spirit of paramedics, doctors, essential workers and ordinary neighbors matched that of the 17th Century pilgrims who celebrated the first Thanksgiving with Native Americans in what is now Massachusetts.
Trump continued a longstanding tradition of presidential Thanksgiving proclamations that began in 1789 with George Washington. The first president was echoing the Continental Congress, which designated December 18, 1777 “for solemn thanksgiving and praise; that with one heart and one voice the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts, and consecrate themselves to the service of their divine benefactor.”
The formally written White House pronouncements often call for prayers of gratitude, but times of adversity have drawn different responses.
In October 1863, just as the tide was turning in the bloody Civil War, Abraham Lincoln asked Americans to mark victories in battle by praying for those who were suffering, and for the healing and restoration of one unified nation. Until then annual Thanksgiving holidays had largely been observed by state governments.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt expressed the nation’s “dependence upon Almighty God” nearly 80 years later, recalling the 23rd Psalm as he asked Americans to look to the heavens for strength and comfort: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”
He quoted the entire psalm.
Roosevelt in 1942 would officially designate the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.
Herbert Hoover found a silver lining in the Great Depression, proclaiming in 1930 that Americans should be thankful for suffering “far less than other peoples from the present world difficulties.”
John F. Kennedy’s proclamation in November 1963 called for Americans to gather on Thanksgiving Day “in sanctuaries dedicated to worship and in homes blessed by family affection to express our gratitude for the glorious gifts of God; and let us earnestly and humbly pray that He will continue to guide and sustain us in the great unfinished tasks of achieving peace, justice, and understanding among all men and nations and of ending misery and suffering wherever they exist.”
Kennedy would die 18 days later, assassinated by a sniper’s bullet.
Ronald Reagan took the opportunity to swipe at federal welfare programs, which he believed enabled endless cycles of poverty. “Thanksgiving has become a day when Americans extend a helping hand to the less fortunate. Long before there was a government welfare program, this spirit of voluntary giving was ingrained in the American character,” Reagan said. “Americans have always understood that, truly, one must give in order to receive.”
Two months after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, George W. Bush offered gratitude to God for Americans’ unified resolve. Gratitude, he said, should lead to compassion for those who were suffering.
Trump on Wednesday subtly touted his own administration’s work on the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Americans have made “significant breakthroughs that will end this crisis, rebuilding our stockpiles, revamping our manufacturing capabilities, and developing groundbreaking therapeutics and life-saving vaccines on record-shattering timeframes.”
He also recalled how the Mayflower’s passengers “endured two long months at sea, tired and hungry” and “lost nearly half of their fellow travelers to exposure, disease, and starvation” during the winter that followed.
“Despite unimaginable hardships, these first Americans remained firm in their faith and unwavering in their commitment to their dreams,” he said. “They forged friendships with the Wampanoag Tribe, fostered a spirit of common purpose among themselves, and trusted in God to provide for them.”
Today, Trump said, “[i]n the midst of suffering and loss, we are witnessing the remarkable courage and boundless generosity of the American people as they come to the aid of those in need, reflecting the spirit of those first settlers who worked together to meet the needs of their community.”
On Thursday, he said, Americans will “reaffirm our everlasting gratitude for all that we enjoy” and “commemorate the legacy of generosity bestowed upon us by our forbearers [sic].”
(Edited by David Matthew and Daniel Kucin, Jr.)
The post Trump's Thanksgiving proclamation touts pandemic courage—but still urges Americans to 'gather' appeared first on Zenger News.
And Now Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*We could be snarky about it, but we’ll resist the temptation to do so and just report straight up that Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at his cabin.
So far he’s not displaying any symptoms, his spokesman said. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. told Dailymail.com.
As far as why he’s quarantining in a cabin, he owns one in upstate NY where he likes to fly fish in the Delaware River.
You may remember that Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilgoyle caught the virus back in July around the 4th, but he escaped catching the disease.
However, he is the second of the president’s children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month. Barron tested positive in October when both his parents had COVID.
Here's more via DailyMail:
Donald Trump Jr.’s infection comes as coronavirus cases are in the rise in the United States with more than 11.9 million people infected. More than 253,000 Americans have died from the disease.
It’s unclear where the president’s oldest son may have been infected. He was at the White House on election night where several of Trump’s staff later tested positive for COVID, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
He’s the latest in a long line of people close to the president to get infected.
Also on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, announced he had COVID.
Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)
*To soothe Donald Trump’s hurt feelings for losing his presidential re-election bid, his boy Geraldo Rivera proposed naming the COVID vaccine after him as a salve.
“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him. And years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”
Watch below (or here on Twitter):
Geraldo WHAT: “I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020
Twitter had some thoughts.
Naming a vaccine after Trump would be like naming a hamburger after Jeffrey Dahmer, @Geraldo.
— Don Millard (@OTOOLEFAN) November 20, 2020
If someone asked me if I got Trumped, I’d assume they were asking me if I got screwed over. This is dumb. And so is Geraldo
— Willy The Wino (@BillWanti1) November 20, 2020
Geraldo proposes that Trump be able to put his name on something that he didn’t make or fund, but would expand his brand: https://t.co/9iW5S8MKxc
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
Texas County Paying Inmates $2 an Hour to Move COVID-19 Victims’ Bodies [VIDEO]
*A Texas’ El Paso County is reportedly paying inmates $2 an hour to move the bodies of deceased victims of the COVID-19.
According to CBS, the county has nine inmates who are working to move the bodies. Chris Acosta, public affairs director at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, described the prisoners as “low-level offenders” and said they are “provided full PPE by the morgue/hospital.”
“The work is 100% voluntary,” Acosta added. “It’s great that these individuals are stepping up and volunteering to assist a community in dire need of help right now.”
El Paso County has about 34,000 active COVID-19 cases, which continue to surge. While prisons rely on inmates to perform jobs for little or no pay, having prisoners move COVID victims has raised concerns about ethics.
Check out the video report above.
📍NEW: Chilling video of El Paso jail inmates hired to move bodies of #COVID19 deceased patients into mobile overflow morgues. Inmates wear full PPEs & paid $2/hour. They’ve been doing this tough work since Monday, before El Paso increased to 10 mobile morgues. I cry for El Paso. pic.twitter.com/KgQBpzD1mZ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country’s Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by December 12, per MSN.
“The number of deaths that we’re going to see in three weeks’ time or four weeks’ time reflects the actions that we all take right now,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and the former Baltimore health commissioner. She urges Americans to reconsider their Thanksgiving holiday plans for safety reasons.
“I understand that people are worried, they’re stressed, they haven’t seen their loved ones, they want to see their loved ones now more than ever,” she said. “But we really cannot do that in person, indoors, safely this Thanksgiving.”
“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” said the CDC’s Dr. Henry Walke.
WATCH
