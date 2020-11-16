Social Heat
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Has New Girlfriend – Says She’s ‘Different’ from Others … ‘She’s the One’
*Has Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson found the one?
The former NFL star opened up about his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado, recently and said she’s certainly different from the women he’s previously been with.
He explained how he knew she’s “the one.”
“I don’t even fall in temptation. When you’re truly happy with her, there’s no need…This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills. If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.” Chad Johnson later said:
“I’m really not the one to really be giving advice. For one, I’m a late bloomer to it anyway. You’ve been doing it for a while with the discipline. You’ve been doing it for a while. So I’m in the backend. I’m in the backend late in life, figuring out obviously who I am and who it is I actually need.”
He continued and made it clear he didn’t want to speak badly about any of his exes.
“I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful. I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure. Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even. It’s not lopsided.”
Wife’s Racist Tweets About Kamala Harris Spur Former Google Director to Resign from School Board
*A former Google director and president of a local school board in San Francisco have resigned after his wife tweeted a disturbing comment about VP-elect Kamala Harris.
Jon Venverloh resigned from his position as president of the Las Lomitas Elementary School District on Sunday and said he needed to focus on his family in a statement. The resignation comes after his wife Mehridith Philips Venverloh tweeted that Kamala Harris was chosen as Vice President because ‘All she needs to be qualified is a black p****! No brain needed!’
He added in his statement that his wife’s tweet would have caused a distraction in the workplace and her views did not reflect his during the election. It reads, ‘I stood for election to be a trustee because I care about doing the right thing for ALL of our kids in our District. However, given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the District over the two years remaining in my term.’
Cynthia Bailey: None of Her 250 Wedding Guests Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
*It seems like #CynthiaBailey was able to keep her 250 wedding guest coronavirus free. The Real #Housewives Of Atlanta reality star Cynthia Bailey recently shared the news that weeks after her large wedding none of her guests have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Bailey, all the precautions that she and her now husband, Mike Hill, took were worth it in the end. She said,
“Our hard work paid off because we haven’t had anyone — it’s like, I don’t know, a couple, two or three weeks since the wedding happened — and no one has called or reached out and said anything about testing positive due to our wedding. So God is good.”
She added: “We had people walking around encouraging people to put their mask on whenever they took it off because they had to obviously take it off to eat and drink.”
New Miss USA Asya Branch is Pushing Back Against Backlash She Got for Singing At Trump Rally
*Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch is speaking out against backlash she got for singing at a Trump rally, and calling it an honor.
“Regardless of political beliefs, I find it an honor to be able to sing the national anthem anywhere and it just so happened to be at a Trump rally,” she said. “And I know I caught a lot of backlash for that. I did have a duty as an employee of the Miss Mississippi Corp. as well as a representative of the state of Mississippi.”
According to People, Branch is referring to a criminal justice reform roundtable at the White House with President Donald Trump that she participated in 2018. That same year she sang at a rally.
“If you can’t get a seat at the table, you can’t make a difference,” she added. “I found that to be an inspiring and moving moment for me because it shows that I can accomplish things and I can accomplish my goals and really make a difference in the world.”
