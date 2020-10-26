Entertainment
‘The Craft: Legacy’ Stars Lovie Simone & Gideon Adlon on Witchcraft and Womanhood
*“The Craft: Legacy” introduces a new coven of witches this Halloween season.
Blumhouse productions expands the world of the cult 1996 hit “The Craft” with a new foursome of aspiring teenage witches coming into their power.
Much like in the original, a new girl arrives in town – Lily (Cailee Spaeny, “Pacfic Rim”) – that’s spotted by three girls – Frankie (Gideon Adlon,) Tabby (Lovie Simone, “Greenleaf”) and Lourdes (Zoey Luna) – who recruit her to be the fourth in their coven of witches.
This continuation of the original has moments that will remind you of the O.G. and a surprising plot twist, but a key difference is this version focuses more on the sisterhood of connecting through magic. Until it takes a turn…
The production consulted with real-life witches who were on set during filming, in order to protect the actors from summoning the wrong spirits. Two of the film’s stars, Lovie Simone and Gideon Adlon, chatted with EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe about how their experience on set and how they grew together like an actual coven.
HOT STORY! Mo’Nique Sports A Tight Blue Number and is Super ‘Snatched’ in New Snap / LOOK
Simone says that she was on her way to witchcraft all of her life.
Lovie Simone: I think witchcraft is more accountable and more personal. More you do the work.
Jill: Witchcraft within the Black community is something that has been shunned. What was your relationship like with magic before this film, and has it changed after being in it?
Lovie: I was definitely on my way to witchcraft. My whole life I think. Just with my views on Christianity, I knew that just couldn’t be it. Being a Black Baptist growing up, I was strict with everything. It was so restricting to my life and growth, I said ok, there has to be some other way. So I started looking for other reasons and why. And then I started falling in love with crystals and making teas. So I think, it just gives it a balance. You can have the father and the mother in the home.
Simone has several projects on the horizon including STARZ “Power Boook III: Raising Kanan.”
Sharing similar vibes, Simone’s co-star Gideon Adlon said magic has been in her life since the age of 6 when she went to visit her first psychic. Adlon said being on set was life changing.
“I was going through a very transitional period in my life when I went to Toronto to book this. And just learning about magic and working with real witches, and honing in that female power. Of being a woman… it was just a nourishing experience, and I’ll forever be thankful.”
Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. “The Craft: Legacy” is available on demand from October 28 om Amazon Prime.
Entertainment
THE REAL: Election Anxiety is So REAL, Plus Nancy Grace on Felon Voting Rights
*On Monday, Oct. 26, the hosts of The Real discuss the very real issue of election anxiety and how to deal with it.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais admits she’s struggling with it, and co-host Loni Love encourages people to take a break if needed and to keep hope alive.
Is it fair to give a business a racist Yelp review based on a single event? Garcelle relates a recent incident that happened to a friend but wonders if posting about it would damage a restaurant’s reputation.
More people than ever before are working from home, but it is the blessing that it seems? The ladies discuss the pros and cons of being away from the office.
And Nancy Grace drops in to talk about Season 2 of her show, Injustice With Nancy Grace. She shares her views on whether convicted felons should be allowed to vote and reveals she is certain there will be justice for Ahmaud Arbery.
Election Anxiety is Real – Take A Break If You Need, But Keep Hope Alive
Is It Fair To Give a Business a Racist Yelp Review Based On One Incident?
Is Being Able to Work From Home Really The Blessing It Seems?
Nancy Grace On Whether Convicted Felons Should Be Allowed To Vote
Nancy Grace: “There Will Be Justice For Ahmaud Arbery”
Election Anxiety is Real – Take A Break If You Need, But Keep Hope Alive
Loni Love: People are actually experiencing “election anxiety…”
Garcelle Beauvais: I feel it.
Loni: …across the country. Ladies, how are you guys feeling, I’m checking in with you. Election anxiety, how do you feel?
Garcelle: I’m feeling it, I have to be completely honest. I am feeling it, I am nervous, I am scared of what’s going to happen, you know now we’re hearing that ballot boxes are being – you know, are either fake or people are taking them away. There was, I think, a mailman who got arrested because he dumped all the ballots that he got because he thought they were Democrats. It’s scary! It’s a really scary time. I get it if people feel like, anxious. I mean, if Donald Trump wins, I will break down and cry, ‘cause I feel like there are no consequences to everything that he’s done, so… I get it. I try to take time out, I try to like, ok, “Tonight you know what, before I go to bed, I’m not going to watch the news.” But I get it, I get why people are feeling it, ‘cause it’s happening to me.
[EDIT]
Loni: We should prepare, and I think, first of all, let’s not give up hope, first of all. There’s always hope. The election isn’t done, so I tell people to have hope. But also there have been a lot of people that have been fighting the good fight. All this summer, fighting through the pandemic. And if you are one of those people, first of all, we want to salute all of you, I think that it’s important for you to take a break. Even like during some of the civil unrest, you saw people doing the Electric Slide all in a group and things like that. But if you have to take a mental health break, take a mental health break, it is so important during these times. But again, thank you to especially the community activists, the civil servants, people like that, that are really pushing to change policy and legislation. Take a break if you need to take a break. But also – keep hope alive.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Claps Back at Racist Haters to Her Birkin Collection: ‘Y’all Don’t Do This to White Celebrities’
*Cardi B has clapped back at racists saying Hermés Birkin bags “lost their value” because Black female rappers wear them.
Cardi’s response is to a social media post about how rappers make the pricy handbags less “exclusive.” Hermés Birkin bags typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000.
“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store,” the 28-year-old hip-hop star said in a video shared on Instagram.
Check out Cardi’s profane and is NSFW video below.
READ MORE: Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
The “WAP” rapper recently shared a glimpse of her Hermès handbag collection — 23 Birkin bags and counting… with rare and one-of-a-kind designs, like camouflage, glitter and a paisley-print pattern, per PEOPLE. Check out her post below.
In the comments, Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset wrote, “I’m Responsible for 15 of them.”
View this post on Instagram
Cardi explained in her IG post on Oct. 25 that folks should stop questioning how and why Black women can “get a bag from the Hermés store” because “y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities,” she said.
“So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the f—? It just makes you want to brag like, ‘Bitch do you know who the f— you’re talking to?’ But no, I’m not even going to take it there,” Cardi B added.
“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value,” she contonued. “Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s— go up.”
She then referenced her hit single “Bodak Yellow,” which mentions designer Christian Louboutin and the song “I Like It Like That” which mentions Balenciaga.
“When ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+%,” said Cardi. And when it comes to the Balenciaga sales spike, Cardi added…”That s— went up too and that’s why they worked with me this year. Like hip-hop, we start trends,” she explaiined. “When y’all say that we devalue s—, no we actually add value.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]