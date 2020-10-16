Urban News
Robin Givens Shares How She Really Feels About Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic
*Robin Given is opening up about feeling dread when she first learned of the Mike Tyson biopic that’s currently in development starring Jamie Foxx.
“I felt this drop in the pit of my stomach and was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’” the actress, 55, tells PEOPLE. “I felt like the world was crumbling again.”
Givens was 23 when she wed the boxing champion in February 1988 — but they called it quits eight months later, amid allegations of physical abuse.
After the split, “I remember my ex-husband calling up and saying, ‘I’ve decided I’m not going to kill you. I’m going to make your life so miserable you’re going to slit your own throat die,’” she recalls.
Givens shares her own experiences with domestic violence with organizations including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and notes that “when I speak to women and I sit in shelters and I hold children, I realize that the details of our stories are the same,” she says.
“My story is your story. Your story is my story,” Givens adds.
“The marriage was eight months of my life and yet he’s still saying slanderous things on his podcast,” she says.
“He’s not physically hitting me anymore, but it hurts almost as much,” Givens tells PEOPLE.
We previously reported… Givens issued a cease & desist to keep her name, likeness and marital drama out of the upcoming Tyson biopic.
She reportedly served both Tyson and Foxx with documents demanding “that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.”
Givens’ attorney Arthur Aidala Aidala said of the project, “It was pretty extensive. It highlighted all of the past abuse by Michael of her in the media and in his one-man show and in his book and that we were going to take legal action if the movie was going to feature derogatory and slanderous remarks.”
A rep for Tyson says, “As of now, Mr. Tyson’s attorneys have not received any cease and desist but there isn’t nor has there been any intention of including his relationship with her in his biopic. He wishes her well in all her endeavors.”
“I’m more than relieved,” says Givens. “Now I’m just trying to really give a voice to women that don’t have a voice.”
Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH
*Reading between the lines, we don’t THINK it’s personal, but when asked if she’s do another collabo with Ariana Grande, the great Chaka Khan said, “I’m not gonna do a song with no heffa!”
Wait. What’s going on, here? You see, the legendary singer worked with Grande in 2019 on “Nobody,” a track from the soundtrack to last year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.
We got all this info from a convo that Chaka and comedian Luenell had on the YouTube channel VladTV. Anyway, Chaka Khan said that she had no interest in working with Grande again.
“F**k her!” Chaka exclaimed. “No, she’s all right, she’s good on her own. She don’t need… I don’t want to sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself.”
Khan elaborated on her thinking when discussing the Grammy-winning singer Lalah Hathaway.
“That’s a bad singing bitch!” Khan said. “Now what do I want to do with her? She’s got her own world, like I got my own planet. So uh-uh. And we can just effect each other, planetary-like. It’s beautiful enough for me.”
Khan previously poured cold water on her duet with Grande, The Independent noted, telling a red carpet interviewer in 2019 that “Nobody” wasn’t “gonna change the world, okay?”
“It’s a cute song,” she said at the time. “It’s a song, you know, about Charlie’s Angels. It’s, you know, it’s… It’s not gonna change the world, okay? It’s a good song in the movie.”
Chaka Khan, best known for tracks including “Ain’t Nobody” and “I Feel for You”, last year released her first album of new material in more than a decade.
Georgia Man Charged with Shooting Death of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
*A Georgia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
We previously reported… Spike Lee took to social media to announce the murder of the beloved Atlanta-based actor, who appeared in multiple films by the director.
Byrd appeared in Lee’s “Bamboozled,” “Clockers,” “Get on the Bus,” “Girl 6,” and “He Got Game.”
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post earlier this month.
The 70-year-old was gunned down near his home in Atlanta on Oct. 3.
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
According to reports, Byrd was found with several gunshot wounds to his back.
Numerous tips from the public lead investigators to Atlanta resident Antonio Rhynes, 30, and he has been charged with one count of felony murder.
In addition to Lee’s film, Byrd was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
“We Shared Much Hard Work And Fun Over Our 24 Years Of Doin’ Da DAMN THANG,” Lee wrote in an Instagram tribute.
“T-Byrd Is My Guy. Many Of The Funniest, Hysterical, And Illest Lines He Skillfully Delivered He Wrote Himself Or — Even Better — Just AD LIBBED On the Spot,” he wrote.
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
