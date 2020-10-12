We Remember/Passings
WE REMEMBER: Hall of Famer, Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Joe Morgan Dies at 77
*(Via USA Today) – Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan died Sunday at his home in California due to a non-specified polyneuropathy, his family announced. He was 77.
Morgan played 22 seasons in the big leagues from 1963-1984. Although he began his career with the Houston Astros when they were known as the Colt .45s, he’s best-known for his years as a member of the Cincinnati Reds’ “Big Red Machine” teams of the 1970s.
It was in Cincinnati that he won back-to-back MVP titles (1975-76) during the Reds’ consecutive championships. Between the two seasons, Morgan hit 44 home runs and batted .324 with a .997 OPS, while stealing 127 bases over those two years. As one of the game’s all-time second basemen, Morgan captured five consecutive Gold Glove titles (1973-77) and he made 10 All-Star teams throughout his career.
Get the rest of this story about the death of Joe Morgan at USA Today.
News
Skip Bayless: ‘Undisputed’ Host & LeBron Hater Says 4th NBA Ring is ‘Fraudulent’ / WATCH
*Well, it’s a done deal. The Los Angeles Lakers, behind the spectacular play of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a supporting cast including Rajon Rondo and others, got the job done on Sunday and won the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.
The win was the Lakers’ 17th over all and their first since 2010. The win also marks the 4th title for James who’s two titles shy of tying Michael Jordan. Speaking of James, a few days ago, he said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it will “be told the way it’s supposed to be told.”
Well, sportswriter/commentator Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have a lot to say about LeBron winning a championship with Lakers ’cause that’s what they do. However, what’s got LeBron and Lakers fans upset is Bayless saying that LeBron James’ 4th ring is fraudulent and to get it, he got every break in the book.
Wait. What? Of course if you’re a Lakers or Lebron hater those words are like music to your ears.
Check out what Bayless and Sharpe have to say in the “Undisputed” video above.
#BlackLivesMatter
Miami Officials Approve Renaming Street in Honor of Trayvon Martin
*A street in Miami will soon be renamed after Trayvon Martin.
Located in front of the Miami high school that Martin attended before he was gunned down by Geroge Zimmerman, the 0.3 mile stretch will be renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue this coming week. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the resolution to name a portion of NE 16th Avenue after the late 17-year-old.
“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” the resolution read. It also he was “developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes… Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University.”
Trayvon’s killing sparked nationwide protests and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder, sparking national outrage.
News of the street name change comes after Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon, lost the race for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.
According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by less than 1 percent, receiving only 331 fewer votes.
READ MORE: Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin, Loses Political Race in Miami-Dade County
The Kenosha shooter, who killed two protesters, has been defended as a “little boy trying to protect his community” while innocent and unarmed Black victims like Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice were blamed for appearing suspicious or as a threat before they were fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/foNFC4AKDB
— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 30, 2020
Since her son’s murder, Fulton has advocated to make South Florida communities safer. She co-founded the Miami Gardens-based Trayvon Martin Foundation in the district she planned to represent had she been elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission.
“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Fulton formally announced her candidacy in May 2019, according to CNN.
“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I’m called to act, and called to serve,” Fulton previously said. “It became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”
Fulton addressed her family’s tragedy and the aftermath of Trayvon’s death in a book she co-authored with her son’s father, Tracy Martin, titled “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”
“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton previously told Miami Herald.. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Legal
Mentally Ill Texas Man Suing for $1M After Horse-Mounted White Officers Led Him by Rope [VIDEO]
*The mentally ill Black man in Texas whose arrest sparked national outrage after white officers mounted on horses led him by rope across town to the jailhouse, is now suing the city of Galveston and its police department for $1 million.
Donald Neely, 44, was homeless at the time when he was arrested for trespassing at the Park Board of Galveston on Aug. 3, 2019, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Galveston police previously released bodycam video from the two horse-mounted white officers who led Neely down the street by a rope with his hands cuffed behind him (see clip below).
“This is going to look really bad!” Officer Patrick Brosch can be heard telling Officer Amanda Smith in the footage. The officers claim there were no police vehicles in the area at the time to properly transport Neely to the precinct.
“We’ve just gotta do what we’ve gotta do,” Brosch can be heard telling Neely.
READ MORE: Horse-Mounted White Officers Knew It Looked ‘Really Bad’ to Lead Black Man by Rope During Arrest
After an image of Neely being escorted down the street by the two officers went viral, Galveston Police Chief, Vernon Hale, issued the following statement: “First and foremost I must apologize to Mr. Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment,” he said. “Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.”
The department said it changed the policy so the technique will never be used again, Complex reported. “[We] will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods,” Hale added
Donald’s sister-in-law also addressed the incident, saying he is mentally ill, homeless, and that he “gets arrested often for trespassing.”
Many noted across social media that images of the mounted white officers leading Neely using a rope was reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains.
The lawsuit filed in Galveston County court last week argues the officers “knew or should have believed that Neely — being a Black man — being led with a rope and by mounted officers down a city street as though he was a slave, would find this contact offensive.”
Neely is seeking $1 million in damages for emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and negligence. He’s also demanding a trial by jury, per Fox News.
“Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were,” the lawsuit states, according to KPRC. “He suffered from fear because one of the horses was acting dangerously, putting Neely in fear of being drug down the street by a run-away horse.”
