‘Cops’ Back in Production After Cancellation in Response to George Floyd’s Death
*Paramount Network has resumed production of “Cops” months after its cancellation in wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
The network curbed the hit series last June and noted at the time “we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox Business.
Now, officials say “Cops” is back and production is currently underway in Spokane County, Washington.
“We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office said the “Cops” crews began filming in September and will continue through the first week of November.
“Shows like ‘Cops’ highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe,” added Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
The new episodes will not air in the U.S., but are reportedly being filmed to fulfill international television contract agreements, according to FOX News.
Around the same time Paramount Network dropped “Cops,” A&E cancelled “Live PD,” which also documented police patrols. Both were cancelled amid calls for police reform.
Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”
The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.
“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”
“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.
Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾
The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.
“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”
President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”
Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.
Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.
Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”
She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”
To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”
Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below:
BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list model has no shame for what she did in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile and his ilk. She has no shame that she participated. She has no shame she recruited girls for him. She has no shame that she slept with people in power to keep it going. She told people this week that no one cares she did anything.
Can you name the model and the billionaire pedophile?
