‘Cops’ Back in Production After Cancellation in Response to George Floyd’s Death



*Paramount Network has resumed production of “Cops” months after its cancellation in wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

The network curbed the hit series last June and noted at the time “we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox Business.

Now, officials say “Cops” is back and production is currently underway in Spokane County, Washington.

“We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said the “Cops” crews began filming in September and will continue through the first week of November.

“Shows like ‘Cops’ highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe,” added Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

The new episodes will not air in the U.S., but are reportedly being filmed to fulfill international television contract agreements, according to FOX News.

Around the same time Paramount Network dropped “Cops,” A&E cancelled “Live PD,” which also documented police patrols. Both were cancelled amid calls for police reform.