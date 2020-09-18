We Remember/Passings
WE REMEMBER: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Dead at 87
*For a lot of people, today, September 17, 2020 is yet one more reminder of how dark this year is. That reminder, unfortunately, is the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was 87.
Ginsberg died Friday evening at her home in Washington DC. Her death was due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, according to an announcement from the Supreme Court.
“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Here’s more via CNN:
President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsberg back in 1993 and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.
Along the way, she developed a rock star type status and was dubbed the “Notorious R.B.G.” In speaking events across the country before liberal audiences, she was greeted with standing ovations as she spoke about her view of the law, her famed exercise routine and her often fiery dissents.
She had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. In a statement she said that chemotherapy was yielding “positive results” and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement in July 2020. ” I remain fully able to do that.”
MORE NEWS: Oregon Deputy on Leave After Advising Militia Members How To Get Away With Murder (Watch)
She told an audience in 2019 that she liked to keep busy even when she was fighting cancer. “I found each time that when I’m active, I’m much better than if I’m just lying about and feeling sorry for myself,” she said in New York at the Yale Club at an event hosted by Moment Magazine. Ginsburg told another audience that she thought she would serve until she was 90 years old.
Tiny in stature, she could write opinions that roared disapproval when she thought the majority had gone astray.
Before the election of President Donald Trump, Ginsburg told CNN that he “is a faker” and noted that he had “gotten away with not turning over his tax returns.” She later said she regretted making the comments and Trump suggested she should recuse herself in cases concerning him. She never did.
In 2011, by contrast, President Barack Obama singled out Ginsburg at a White House ceremony. “She’s one of my favorites,” he said, “I’ve got a soft spot for Justice Ginsburg.”
The vacancy gives Trump the opportunity to further solidify the conservative majority on the court and fill the seat of a woman who broke through the glass ceiling at a time when few women attended law school with a different justice who could steer the court to the right on social issues.
Read/learn MORE at CNN.
Cardi B and Offset to Divorce After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage
*Cardi B is finally calling it quits from husband Offset after nearly three years of marriage.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity. Word on the street is that Offset got one too many Instagram groupies and strippers knocked up (allegedly), and Cardi has had enough of looking foolish trying to defend him and their marriage.
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple tells Us.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Alyssa Brook @alyssabrookhu Hollywood Unlocked can exclusively report that Cardi B is filing for divorce from her husband, Migos rapper Offset. __________________________________________________ We contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Cardi B. __________________________________________________ Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has undoubtedly been tumultuous. They secretly got married in 2018, but then dealt with numerous cheating rumors. In April of that year, Cardi confirmed they were expecting a baby girl and that they were married. They later welcome daughter Kulture. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
WE REMEMBER: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies from Cancer At 43
*Oh wow. This is a big one. Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died from died cancer, his representative said. He was 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
Boseman, who also played baseballer Jackie Robinson in and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown in motion picture bios, was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
MORE NEWS: RNC Speaker Abby Johnson Says Cops Should Profile Biracial Son Because He's 'Likely to Commit a Violent Offense' [VIDEO]
Now we most likely know why he had lost so much weight in the last year or so.
Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
UPDATE: Ex-cop (Derek Chauvin) Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death
*At a press conference on Friday, Mike Freeman, county attorney for Hennepin County, Minnesota confirmed that former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin had been arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was seen pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd for almost 10 minutes before he died.
The other 3 officers who were a part of the arrest team with Chauvin, are still under investigation, but no charges have yet been filed.
Freeman says this is the fastest they’ve ever charged a cop. He stated that it normally takes 9 months to investigate.
Interestingly, he wouldn’t say if the 3 nights of disturbances accelerated the arrest in any way.
And in case you’re wondering … 3rd-degree murder is a crime committed without premeditation or intent to kill.
RELATED: Minnesota AG Says Charges Will be Filed Against the 4 Cops in George Floyd's Death
Here’s what we posted earlier …
*After 3 nights of unrest, it has finally happened.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen in viral videos with his knee on the now-deceased George Floyd, has reportedly been taken into state custody.
Floyd is the African American male suspect who was arrested by local police on Memorial Day and died in their custody.
#BREAKING: Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says.
— Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 29, 2020
