BLIND ITEM: The Mysterious Sex Tape

Published

1 hour ago

on

blind item

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This permanent A+ list singing diva blames drugs on the sex tape she made with an A+ list celeb many years ago. The question of whether this recording still exists is something the celebrity has been very cagey about, but everyone is afraid to call his bluff. 

Can you name the diva and her alleged sextape partner?

BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister

Published

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

blind item

This A- list mostly television actor from a long running network show did something in entertainment prior to becoming an actor. Several times over the years he has been married to his wife, he has also hooked up with his wife’s sister. 

Can you name the actor and his wife?

Blind Item: ‘So Much for Being Financially Independent’

Published

2 days ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

blind item

Not only did dad have to have to kick in money for the new home on the coast, apparently grandma also had to kick in money. So much for being financially independent. Oh, and there were promises made they would pay back dad and grandma. Ha. The alliterate one is going to hoard it for the inevitable divorce

Can you name the couple, dad and grandma?

BLIND ITEM: Rapper is ‘Pleading Ignorance’

Published

3 days ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

blind item

The former A+ list rapper is pleading ignorance/surprise at the revelation that all the employees he listed on his PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) application don’t actually exist.

Can you name the rapper?

