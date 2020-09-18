Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Mysterious Sex Tape
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A+ list singing diva blames drugs on the sex tape she made with an A+ list celeb many years ago. The question of whether this recording still exists is something the celebrity has been very cagey about, but everyone is afraid to call his bluff.
Can you name the diva and her alleged sextape partner?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly television actor from a long running network show did something in entertainment prior to becoming an actor. Several times over the years he has been married to his wife, he has also hooked up with his wife’s sister.
Can you name the actor and his wife?
Blind Items
Blind Item: ‘So Much for Being Financially Independent’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Not only did dad have to have to kick in money for the new home on the coast, apparently grandma also had to kick in money. So much for being financially independent. Oh, and there were promises made they would pay back dad and grandma. Ha. The alliterate one is going to hoard it for the inevitable divorce
Can you name the couple, dad and grandma?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is ‘Pleading Ignorance’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list rapper is pleading ignorance/surprise at the revelation that all the employees he listed on his PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) application don’t actually exist.
Can you name the rapper?
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]