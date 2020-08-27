Education
Grammy Nominee Reggie Calloway Joins Archives of African American Music & Culture Advisory Board
*LOS ANGELES – Sound Royalties, the leading specialty finance company providing royalty-based financing to creatives in the music industry, today announced that Reggie Calloway, the company’s Director of Music Royalty Funding and a five-time GRAMMY nominee as a songwriter and performer, has been selected to serve on the national advisory board of the Archives of African American Music and Culture (AAAMC) at Indiana University in Bloomington.
The AAAMC is dedicated to the documentation, exploration and sharing of Black music and culture, and to the mission of preserving historically significant materials and works that might otherwise be lost.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to further the mission and initiatives of the AAAMC,” said Calloway. “The story of African American music and culture is not just the story of black people, but of the impact of those cultural contributions on all people throughout America and around the world.”
Calloway’s appointment to the AAAMC advisory board is the latest example of his influence within the music industry. He is also on the Board of Directors of The California Copyright Conference, where he serves as President and Chairman of the California Copyright Conference Scholarship Fund, which awards financial aid to qualified music industry majors in the Los Angeles area. Calloway also sits on the Board of Directors of The Funk Music Hall of Fame in Dayton, Ohio, and is a member of the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP), the Production Music Association and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. He is also a Recording Academy District Advocate.
“AAAMC is thrilled to welcome Reggie Calloway as a member of our national advisory board, given his groundbreaking career as an acclaimed artist, producer and executive,” said Dr. Tyron Cooper, AAAMC Director. “His experience and expertise will greatly expand our exploration and documentation of Black music and culture, while his ongoing artistic and entrepreneurial endeavors ensure that AAAMC remains relevant with regard to current modes of Black music creativity and industry practice.”
Calloway is best known as the founder of the techno-funk band Midnight Star, and for his success with the R&B duo Calloway, together with his brother, Vincent. After graduating from Kentucky State with a music degree, he led Midnight Star to international success in the 80s by writing, producing, arranging and performing a string of hits including “Operator,” “No Parking on The Dance Floor” and “Freak-A-Zoid.” With Calloway, the brothers’ 1990 hit “I Wanna Be Rich” reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
As a BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) songwriter, Calloway has penned tracks for Teddy Pendergrass, Gladys Knight, Natalie Cole and N*SYNC. “Casanova,” recorded by Levert, earned Calloway a 1987 GRAMMY nomination for R&B Songwriter of the Year. His influence impacted the charts again in 2018 when Midnight Star’s classic single “Curious” was sampled by Lil Duval in “Smile (Living My Best Life)” featuring Snoop Dog, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
Having joined Sound Royalties in 2015, Calloway has been at the forefront of developing royalty-based financing solutions for artists and publishers, including those with connections to songs recorded by Whitney Houston, 50 Cent, John Legend, Will Smith, 3 Doors Down, J Lo, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Earth Wind & Fire and Travis Tritt.
“Reggie Calloway is well-respected in the music industry as a longtime advocate for creatives and their rights,” said Alex Heiche, CEO of Sound Royalties. “The Archives of African American Music and Culture will benefit significantly from his experience and expertise as well as from his passion for creativity and the roots of Black music.”
Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties specializes in providing music creatives with access to future royalty income, changing the paradigm in royalty financing by never taking possession of an artist’s copyright under any circumstances. The company has worked and partnered with hundreds of creatives including GRAMMY nominees and winners Rich Robinson, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Makeba Riddick, Wyclef Jean, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and others.
** FEATURED STORY **
Nine D9 Members Making Moves
*This election season has put a spotlight on a part of the Black culture that has been in the shadows for quite a while.
From 1987-1993, A Different World was a show that would feature HBCUs and Black Greek organizations on those campuses. Other than that, the movie School Daze, by Spike Lee is 1988, which centered around a fictitious HBCU, gave light to Black Greek life. 9 organizations included in the D9, also knows at the Divine9 or NPHC have been labeled as secret societies and been viewed as the elite in Black culture.
While much of the country is still being awakened to the terms HBCU and Divine9, many of its members continue to excel, innovate, and set the standard for greatness. The irony lies in the fact that most people that have worked closely with these professionals, do not know that these individuals are members of these Black Greek organizations. They are all around us, in every field, in every aspect of American greatness.
Here are just a few of the D9 members that are making moves right now and contributing to our society in the most incredible ways.
- Kamala Harris
- Organization – Alpha Kappa Alpha
- Title: Unites State Senator from California, Vice Presidential Candidate
- Accomplishment – Kamala is the first African American Woman nominated to a major party ticket.
- Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Organization – Delta Sigma Theta
- Title: Mayor of Atlanta
- Accomplishment – Keisha is the only Atlanta Mayor to have served in all three branches of government serving as a judge and city councilmember.
- Bryanta “Bre” Maxwell
- Organization – Zeta Phi Beta
- Title: Political Directors for Jamie Harrison for U.S. Senate
- Accomplishment – Bre has taken this “underdog” campaign and locked it in a virtual tie against Lindsey Graham to flip this senate seat. She co-founded Taking Root, has served on the Democratic National Committee Youth Council, and previously worked for Congressman James E. Clyburn.
- Ray McKenzie
- Organization – Kappa Alpha Psi
- Title: International Founder & CEO, ai
- Accomplishment – Ray launched his 2nd technology company, StartingPoint, during Covid that will help companies deal with the new normal of doing business from a distance, post-Covid. The new normal just got easier for small businesses.
- D.L. Hughley
- Organization – Omega Psi Phi
- Title: Actor | Political Commentator | Radio Host | Author Stand-up Comedian
- Accomplishment – The original host of ComicView, a member of The Original Kings of Comedy, a TV Star, radio star, and best-selling author is a master of bringing truth to power.
- Roland Martin
- Organization – Alpha Phi Alpha
- Title: Journalist & Political Commentary
- Accomplishment – Roland’s daily digital show, Unfiltered, is bringing the most powerful, honest, and important voices together for unfiltered conversation to keep us better informed on the issues that affect us most.
- Ryan Ehsan
- Organization – Phi Beta Sigma
- Title: Founder & President of Code3, Men’s Skincare Line
- Accomplishment – Ryan’s experience as a law enforcement professional gave him the vision for a unique men’s skincare line that is great for civil servants that spend a large portion of their time outside. During the height of Covid, they formulated and made widely available an advanced sanitizer. This is the true meaning of serve and protect.
- Jason Wright
- Organization – Alpha Phi Alpha
- Title: President, Washington Football Team
- Accomplishment – Jason is the first African American to serve in this role in the NFL.
- Martin Jarmond
- Organization – Kappa Alpha Psi
- Title: UCLA Athletic Director
- Accomplishment – Martin is the youngest athletic director in the power five conference and the first African American to serve in this role at UCLA.
If you are college educated, in pursuit of a college degree or curious about what it would take to join a Black Greek organization, do the research. Visit the websites of each organization. Connect with your local chapter. Find and ask another member of the organization the questions that peak your curiosity. And believe it or not, there are non-Black members in these organizations. It’s all about goals, aspirations, community service, and achievement.
Jack Harlow Has $4000 Surprise for GA Teachers Who Remixed His ‘What’s Poppin’ in Viral Video (Watch)
*In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” rap star Jack Harlow surprised the two Georgia teachers who made a video hyping the upcoming virtual school year inspired by his song “What’s Poppin'”
Using Harlow’s beat, teachers Callie Evans and Audri Williams from Monroe Comprehensive School in Albany, Georgia wrote original lyrics for the song to welcome students back to online learning. Several of the school’s cheerleaders served as background dancers in the video, which went viral.
As the pair were being interviewed live on “GMA,” Harlow crashed the chat, shocking both educators. “I can’t even tell y’all how amazing y’all are!” he gushed.
“I love you so much,” Harlow continued. “I grew up with teachers that had a huge influence on me my whole life, and it stuck with me. So what y’all provide to society is invaluable, so I can’t thank you enough for doing the job you guys do.”
To show his gratitude, Harlow presented Williams and Evans each with $2000 gift cards. “Just as a small token of my appreciation, I wanted to give both of you $2000 gift cards just to treat yourselves to whatever you guys want. I really appreciate y’all doing what you do. So, thank you so much. And thank you for making my song better.”
Watch the teachers’ original video above, and their GMA appearance with the Jack Harlow surprise below:
Author of ‘How Trump Stole 2020’ Warns VOTERS BEWARE of Mail-in Madness!
*The Trump election and his presidential administration have been imbued in controversy from day one.
Investigative reporter Greg Palast warns that lessons learned from 2016 can prevent a repeat of election mayhem in 2020. Palast is the author of “How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt For America’s Vanished Voters.” It is a revealing analysis of the efficiency of mail in voting.
With tensions rising over the unprecedented circumstances of the 2020 Presidential election, how can voters cut through the noise and have a clear understanding of the sanctity and security of their vote? According to Palast’s research, 22% of mail in ballots (one in five) never get counted. A reported 3.3 million absentee ballots were lost in 2016. Palast is hardly against mail in voting but he maintains that the majority of voters whose vote could end up missing in action are younger voters, low income voters, voters of color and Democrats.
Greg Palast: “If you’re African American, if you’re young, if you’re Asian American or Hispanic and mail in your ballot, it is twice as likely (that something occurs) to have your ballot rejected.”
Greg spoke with EURweb’s LaRita Shelby and made the case for fixing the broken mail-in voting system and getting the Jim Crow alligators out of the mailbox. He also educates Americans on how to properly vote absentee and how to protect those voters who reply upon the integrity and accuracy of voting via the postal system.
MORE NEWS: Abolish the Police? Some Minneapolis Residents Call That a Punishment
Greg Palast’s book “How Trump Stole 2020” outlines not just a mere overtaxing of the voting system, but it suggests a calculated intentional plot to undermine Democratic voters of color. Palast cautions that absentee ballots must be received on time in order to be mailed on time. He also reminds that in the past two years 16.7 million voters have been purged, often times without the voters’ knowledge. He suggests visiting the Secretary of State’s website in your area to make sure that your name is listed as a registered voter. Call your County Registrar and demand your absentee ballot if you haven’t received it yet.
More summary advice from Greg Palast includes providing a copy of your I.D. if you are a first-time voter and happen to be voting by mail. This rule applies in 34 states. If you’re a student in Wisconsin then you should include a copy of your student I. D., plus extra postage to mail in your ballot. Ballots have been rejected due to lack of postage.
Greg Palast: “We still have a big Jim Crow problem in America, and we can overcome it by November. It’s a short time to save America but it can be done.”
With 17 million voters purged from the voting rolls in the past two years, Greg Palast urges voters not to take for granted that their registration status is the same. He emphatically states that if you’re not registered, then you’re not getting your mail in ballot. So contact the County Board of Elections or go to the Secretary of State’s website and look up your registration, make sure that it is there and that your polling place is the same or if it has changed. If it is not, then register again. Your polling place may have changed, even if you have voted there for the past several years. Go to Vote.org to register or to double check your registration.
Palast warns that voter registration applications filled out at the local DMV have a 40% chance of being discarded due to errors on the application or even the work load of DMV staff. If this happens after an applicant has left the building, they have no way of knowing this. Palast encourages voters to re-register until they actually receive verification that they are a confirmed registered voter. Another warning is for those of Hispanic or Asian descent who may have a name that has special characters or spellings. Voters should make sure that their names are spelled correctly and that any special accents are accepted into the system, resulting in tangible evidence that they are a registered voter. The safest method, according to Palast, is to register online at Vote.org. For more on the topic visit Greg Palast.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA'S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.
