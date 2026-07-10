Disney Revives ‘The Cheetah Girls’ with Next-Generation Cast and Returning Franchise Stars

The new Disney Channel and Disney+ movie follows a new group of aspiring performers as original cast members return to help launch the next chapter of the franchise.

“The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen”

*More than two decades after “The Cheetah Girls” first became a Disney Channel phenomenon, the franchise is returning with a new generation of performers ready to carry on its legacy.

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Disney has officially greenlit “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen” for Disney Channel and Disney+, with production scheduled to begin this month in South Africa, per the news release.

Several familiar faces from the original films are returning. Raven-Symoné will reprise her role as Galleria while also serving as an executive producer. Adrienne Bailon is back as Chanel and will also work as a co-producer. Lynn Whitfield returns as Dorothea, Lori Alter reprises her role as Juanita, and Sabrina Bryan will make a special appearance as Dorinda. Sophia Bush has also joined the cast in a supporting role as Jennifré.

Leading the next chapter is a new group of young actors. Leah Sava’ Jeffries stars as Faith, Galleria’s daughter, alongside Carmen Sanchez as Dior, Chanel’s sister. Kaileen Chang will portray Ruby, Sophie Lennon will play Brooklyn, and South African newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala takes on the role of Kendi after being discovered through Disney’s global open casting call.

The story follows Galleria, Chanel, Faith and Faith’s three friends as they travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. During the journey, the teenagers face challenges that test their friendship while discovering their confidence and ultimately stepping into the spotlight as the next generation of Cheetah Girls. Their adventure also includes a mission to help save the wildlife preserve.

Debra Martin Chase, who executive produced the first three “The Cheetah Girls” movies, returns in the same role for the new installment alongside Raven-Symoné. Bille Woodruff will direct and co-produce the film from a screenplay by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher. The production also features choreography by Kyle Hanagami and is based on Deborah Gregory’s popular book series.

“The Cheetah Girls has always been about friendship, music, and empowering young people to use their voice,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, said in a statement.

“That spirit connected deeply with a generation of fans, and it still resonates today. Bringing this dynamic new group of young stars to the franchise allows us to continue that legacy for a new era of kids and families.”

Disney noted that the original trilogy remains one of the most successful Disney Channel Original Movie franchises, with each installment attracting strong audiences during its initial release. The company also credited the series’ enduring popularity to its music, fashion and themes of friendship and self-expression, which continue to resonate with fans more than 20 years after the first film debuted.

Fans can revisit “The Cheetah Girls,” “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “The Cheetah Girls: One World” on Disney+ while they wait for the next generation to take the stage.

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