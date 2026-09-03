T-Boz Hospitalized After Sickle Cell Crisis

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins visits “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 15, 2019, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

*Jodeci singer Dalvin DeGrate is asking fans to pray for TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins as she recovers from a sickle cell crisis that forced her off the group’s current tour.

“I just want to ask everybody just take a second and pray for our dear friend T-Boz from TLC,” DeGrate said in an emotional plea on Instagram Sept. 1, Complex reports. “She felt a little ill and we know that she have crises sometimes, but I really want everybody to just take a moment and stand in the gap for her. Let her know that she’s loved and appreciated.”

The message came after T-Boz missed TLC’s Aug. 27 performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. Her longtime groupmate Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas handled the show alone, explaining to fans that Watkins was managing a sickle cell episode.

Watkins’ representative confirmed that the singer experienced a medical crisis requiring hospitalization. She is recovering while the It’s Iconic tour continues without her.

“Because the It’s Iconic Tour is such an interactive show, we made the decision to continue, with Chilli performing and receiving incredible support from Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and most importantly, the fans,” her representative said, according to USA Today.

Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at age 7 and has spent decades navigating the condition while maintaining her career. She has previously spoken publicly about hospitalizations, flare-ups, and the physical toll of the illness.

DeGrate ended his message with another appeal for support.

“I’m asking you everybody under the sound of my voice to ask God to touch her and heal her that she may have a speed of recovery,” he said. “Thank you and let T-Boz know that we all love you and we all appreciate you and get well fast.”

The It’s Iconic tour is scheduled to continue through Oct. 11. No return date for Watkins has been announced.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: T-Boz Responds After TLC Fans Express Concern About Her Health

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