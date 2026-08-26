STARZ Adds Shannon Wallace, Curtiss Cook And More To Black Rodeo Drama

*STARZ is expanding the cast of its upcoming family drama set against the world of Black rodeo in Texas, adding five actors to the series regular lineup.

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Shannon Wallace, Curtiss Cook, Lauren E. Banks, Liv Symone and Jason Dirden will join the previously announced cast of the untitled one-hour series, which is set in Southeast Texas and follows a family whose rodeo business is deeply connected to its identity and history.

Wallace, known for “Diarra From Detroit” and “Beauty in Black,” will portray Sebastian Clarke, a former bull-riding champion whose career ended after a near-fatal accident. Sebastian has turned the family rodeo into a major regional attraction, but his appetite for risk threatens what he has worked to build.

Cook, whose credits include “The Chi” and “House of Cards,” plays Sebastian’s estranged father, Elias Clarke. After spending time in prison, Elias returns hoping to repair his relationships with his children while confronting his son over the future of their family business.

DeWanda Wise at the premiere for “A Wrinkle in Time” at the El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA 26 Feb. 2018

Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/SilverHub 0208 004 5359 [email protected]/Depositphotos

Banks (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “City on a Hill”) takes on the role of Wynter, Sebastian’s newly divorced ex-wife. She has spent years centered around her family and the rodeo while raising and coaching their son, Driver, but is beginning to consider a life beyond the arena.

Symone (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) plays Jojo Calhoun, a talented barrel racer and aspiring rapper. As the younger sister of bull rider Julius, Jojo is determined to build a career in music and become the biggest artist from Trinity City.

Dirden (“Bosch: Legacy,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) portrays Greg Reagan, a district court judge married to Anaya Clarke-Reagan. While Greg presents a polished and supportive exterior, he has a darker history that he keeps hidden and will go to great lengths to protect his family.

The series stars DeWanda Wise as Anaya Clarke-Reagan, Tian Richards as Rodney Clarke and Marcus Emanuel Mitchell as Julius Calhoun.

Blending hip-hop and country influences, the drama centers on three siblings navigating family expectations, personal ambitions and the complicated legacy left by their parents.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: STARZ Announces New Drama Set in the World of Black Rodeo

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