GOP Lawmakers Demand WNBA Answer for ‘Attacks’ on Caitlin Clark

Eleven Republicans gave the league a July 24 deadline to explain how it protects players.

Caitlin Clark (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

*Congress is now weighing in on Caitlin Clark’s rough treatment in the WNBA.

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Eleven Republican lawmakers fired off a letter to commissioner Cathy Engelbert demanding the league answer for “multiple attacks” on the Indiana Fever guard, ESPN reports.

The push, led by Texas Rep. August Pfluger, follows a June 24 game in Indianapolis. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas struck Clark in the throat during the matchup, and officials let the play go live. One day later, the league reviewed the sequence, upgraded it to a flagrant foul 2 and benched Thomas for one game.

The lawmakers cite that hit among several rough moments involving Clark this season. Their letter calls her “the face of your league” and describes a pattern of “unnecessary physical hostility and violence.” They also flagged reports suggesting the incidents “may be racially motivated.”

Caitlin Clark (on floor being hit in throat by Alyssa Thomas) – screenshot

“As Commissioner, you have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe and professional environment, both on and off the court, free from violence, discrimination, or retaliation,” the letter said.

The group set a July 24 deadline for answers on how the league reviews on-court violence, disciplines aggressive play and protects athletes from online abuse. Federal agencies, including the Justice Department, should investigate if civil rights violations occurred, they added.

Speaking from Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Fever said it learned about the letter secondhand.

“Our organization nor Caitlin has had any interaction with anyone in this congressional group and we were unaware of their letter,” the statement read.

“We have been clear in our public comments and in our ongoing dialogue with the League about the priority of player safety. Our players and our fans know where we stand on those issues, and we will continue to stick up for our team and a standard of excellence across the league,” the team said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Fox Sports Analyst Says ‘Racism Is Out of Control’ Amid Caitlin Clark Debate

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