Ray J Says Blueface Feud Could End in the Boxing Ring

Ray J – screenshot

*Ray J is weighing in on his growing feud with Blueface after the rapper claimed during a livestream that he had slept with a woman connected to the singer.

According to Hot New Hop Hop, many online quickly assumed Blueface was referring to Princess Love, Ray J’s ex, but she denied being the woman in question. Attention then shifted to Shila Hasanoff, whom Ray J has described as an on-and-off romantic connection.

Ray J said he and Blueface previously maintained a friendly relationship, making his remarks an unexpected escalation.

“He was trying to flex with what he was saying, we had to respond,” Ray J told TMZ.

Blueface/Getty Images

For Ray J, keeping Princess Love out of the situation is particularly important. The former couple share children, and he said he does not want her pulled into a conflict that has nothing to do with her.

“The last thing I want to do with all of these shenanigans is get Princess involved in it. She’s over there taking care of the kids. She don’t have nothing to do with the streams. I feel bad when she catches a stray like that,” he said.

Ray J also pushed back against the idea that Hasanoff should be characterized as his girlfriend.

“If you was smashing my girl or somebody that I was messing with, then you got my juice all over your body…” Ray J said.

He also questioned why Blueface would view that as something worth bragging about. “How is that a flex for anybody?”

Ray J suggested there could be another way to settle their back and forth: in a boxing match, but only if the financial terms make sense.

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