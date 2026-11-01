O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Anne Hathaway N-Word Reaction Raises Eyebrows

Ice Cube’s son had a cryptic response to a resurfaced movie clip, and Lipstick Alley users definitely had theories about what he meant.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s cryptic response to a resurfaced Anne Hathaway movie scene sparked plenty of interpretation – via eurAI

*Ice Cube‘s actor son O’Shea Jackson Jr. has people trying to decode his reaction to a viral clip of Anne Hathaway dropping the N-word — but there’s some important context behind the eyebrow-raising video.

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The footage isn’t new. It comes from the 2005 drama “Havoc,” in which Hathaway plays a privileged Los Angeles teenager immersed in hip-hop culture.

In the resurfaced scene, her character sings along to 2Pac’s “How Do U Want It” and says the slur contained in the lyrics.

The decades-old scene has found a whole new audience online — and Jackson’s five-word response only added fuel to the conversation.

I was not expecting Anne Hathaway to say the N word 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ZTPrwTWF2 — Mr. Olympian (@realmrolympian) September 29, 2026

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Reacts

After an X user shared the clip and wrote, “I was not expecting Anne Hathaway to say the N word 😂,” Jackson reposted it with five cryptic words:

“…..what’s wrong with me”

And that’s where interpretations started flying.

A Lipstick Alley discussion framed Jackson as seemingly being turned on by the clip, with the thread starter claiming other men found the moment sexy as well. The poster also noted that Jackson was “mostly dragged.”

Jackson himself, however, never actually said what he found appealing — or even that he was turned on at all.

So while his reaction certainly gave the internet something to work with, the racier interpretation belongs to the commenters. Jackson left everybody else to fill in the blanks.

O’Shea Jackson Jr – Getty

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