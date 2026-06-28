‘Michael’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever, Closing in on $1 Billion

The Michael Jackson film has surpassed "Oppenheimer" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," becoming the highest-grossing biopic in movie history while closing in on the $1 billion mark.

‘Michael’ box office – via eurAI

*More than 15 years after his death, Michael Jackson is still breaking records. “Michael,” the blockbuster biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, has officially become the highest-grossing biographical film of all time, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning “Oppenheimer” at the worldwide box office.

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The film has earned roughly $977 million globally and continues its theatrical run, putting the once-unthinkable $1 billion milestone within reach.

The achievement comes just weeks after “Michael” also dethroned “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the highest-grossing music biopic ever made.

For Lionsgate, the film has already become the studio’s biggest box-office success ever. It also demonstrates that audiences around the world remain deeply invested in Michael Jackson’s story nearly two decades after his death.

Few entertainers have shown the kind of lasting global drawing power that Jackson continues to command.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in ‘Michael’ – via Lionsgate

A Global Phenomenon

While “Michael” opened to mixed reviews from some critics, audiences around the world have embraced the film.

Its strongest markets have included North America, Europe, Latin America and Japan, where Jackson’s popularity has remained extraordinary for decades. Even after the movie became available through digital home release, theater attendance remained strong enough to keep pushing its worldwide total higher.

Industry observers say the film’s performance demonstrates the enduring worldwide appeal of Jackson’s music and cultural influence, nearly two decades after his death.

The movie also set the record for the largest opening weekend ever for a biopic before continuing its historic run through theaters.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL biopic/screenshot

Jaafar Jackson’s Breakout Performance

Much of the film’s success has been credited to Jaafar Jackson, who made his feature-film acting debut portraying his famous uncle.

The son of Jermaine Jackson drew widespread praise for recreating Michael Jackson’s signature dance moves, vocal style and stage presence while introducing himself to audiences as a performer in his own right. Critics were often divided on the film itself, but many singled out Jaafar Jackson’s performance as one of its greatest strengths.

His portrayal has fueled awards speculation while establishing him as one of Hollywood’s newest breakout stars.

Almost There ‘Michael’ – Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time! – via eurAI

More Than a Box Office Victory

Beyond ticket sales, the success of “Michael” underscores something many fans have believed for years: Michael Jackson’s influence remains virtually unmatched.

Despite decades of controversy surrounding the entertainer’s life, moviegoers around the world have continued to show up in massive numbers, making the film not only the biggest music biopic ever but the biggest biopic of any kind.

The accomplishment also represents a major milestone for Black filmmaking. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and led by a predominantly Black creative team in front of and behind the camera, “Michael” joins a small group of modern films approaching the billion-dollar mark worldwide.

With the film still earning millions at the global box office, another milestone now appears within reach.

If current trends continue, “Michael” could soon become the first biographical film in history to surpass $1 billion worldwide—a feat that would add yet another record to the legacy of the artist known around the world as the King of Pop.

Michael poster

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