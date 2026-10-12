NewsBits: First Look at Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice, Blueface Proposes, Kash Killed

First-look pics reveal Jordan and Butler as Crockett and Tubbs, while Blueface gets engaged and Kash's death shocks reality TV.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler‘s Miami Vice ’85 First Look Pics

*Today’s NewsBits features a Hollywood reboot, a surprise engagement and a tragic shooting. Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler debut their “Miami Vice ’85” characters, Blueface proposes to Chrisean Rock, and reality star Kash is killed in Oakland.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Revive Miami Vice

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are bringing 1980s Miami swagger back to theaters.

The first look at “Miami Vice ’85” has arrived as filming begins, revealing Jordan as undercover detective Ricardo Tubbs and Butler as his partner, Sonny Crockett.

Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson originated the roles in the hit television series “Miami Vice,” which aired from 1984 to 1989.

Joseph Kosinski, director of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” is directing the reboot, which explores “the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami.”

Inspired by the original show’s pilot and first season, the film revisits a television phenomenon that influenced fashion and filmmaking.

The supporting cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, André Holland and Michael Irby.

Jordan, who won the best actor Oscar for “Sinners,” also stars opposite Adria Arjona in “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which he directed. Butler’s upcoming film “Enemies” co-stars Jeremy Allen White.

Blueface OFFICIALLY PROPOSES to Chrisean Rock 😳💍 https://t.co/2JwQUEWAMh — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) October 12, 2026

Blueface Proposes to Chrisean Rock at Nightclub

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are engaged following another dramatic chapter in their highly publicized relationship.

During a nightclub celebration captured on livestream, bottle-service attendants displayed a sign reading “Will You Marry Me?”

Rock dropped to her knees and tearfully accepted the rapper’s proposal.

The engagement follows years of relationship turmoil involving their son, disputed paternity and Blueface’s incarceration.

The couple recently reconciled, with Rock reportedly moving back into Blueface’s home. A police visit followed that development.

Blueface also welcomed another child with a woman named Naveah.

Meanwhile, both parents have denied online speculation concerning their son Chrisean Jr.’s development. Some social media users have claimed to contact Child Protective Services.

Despite their complicated history, Blueface and Rock appear ready for marriage. Whether the engagement brings a calmer chapter remains uncertain.

Reality TV Star Kash Fatally Shot in Oakland at 29

Reality television personality Kash, whose real name was Mackayla Paige, was shot and killed in downtown Oakland, California, early Sunday. She was 29.

According to local reports, officers responded to gunfire around 1:30 a.m. and discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Police arrested a woman from nearby Richmond in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not identified the suspect or disclosed what triggered the confrontation.

Hours before her death, Kash posted Instagram Stories showing herself enjoying a Saturday night out with friends.

She appeared on reality shows including “Real West Coast Baddies,” “RoomH8z” and “Young & Reckless.”

Her cousin, Nicky Clayton, told KTVU she was stunned by the killing. Kash had dreams of becoming famous and launching her own business. A makeshift memorial now honors her at the shooting scene as police continue investigating.

NewsBits

From the “Miami Vice” reboot to Blueface’s engagement and Kash’s tragic death, today’s NewsBits captures the latest developments across Hollywood, hip-hop and reality television.

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