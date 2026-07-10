Meta Will Now Kill the Camera on Smart Glasses if Users Destroy the Privacy Light

A mandatory update targets people who tamper with the recording indicator to secretly film others.

Smart glasses by Meta, futuristic technology editorial background. Modern tech glasses concept backdrop — Photo by visuals6x/Depositphotos

*Meta announced a new crackdown on people who secretly record others with its smart glasses.

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The company confirmed in a July blog post that a software update will now disable the camera completely. The shutdown is triggered when the glasses detect damage or interference affecting the privacy LED.

The update is mandatory, and every pair of glasses will receive it, Meta told 9to5Google. Once the camera locks, it stays unusable until the device verifies the indicator is functioning again.

The LED sits on the front of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses and its newer self-branded models. It illuminates to warn bystanders whenever someone snaps a photo or records video. Meta designed the feature to discourage covert filming in public.

Smart glasses by Meta/screenshot via meta.com

Earlier safeguards only went so far. Second-generation models automatically disabled when users covered the light with tape. Some people responded by breaking or modifying the indicator itself, and some businesses even sold those alterations as a service.

“We are continuously improving our ability to detect tampering, and now we’re updating the glasses to disable the camera if they detect the LED was physically tampered with or destroyed. No other kind of camera has done this and we’re proud to lead the industry forward,” the company stated.

Meta is also purging its platforms of Marketplace listings, promotional posts, and advertisements tied to these modification services. The company says it may pursue lawsuits against the sellers behind them.

The changes arrive as camera-equipped eyewear faces growing criticism. Privacy advocates have warned that discreet recording devices worn on the face create serious risks. Meta hopes a hardware-level lockout will ease those concerns.

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