Megyn Kelly Takes Aim at Michelle Obama Over Candid Parenting Remarks

Michelle Obama (on ESPN-RHOA) – screenshot

*Michelle Obama’s recent comments about life after raising her daughters have drawn a scathing response from Megyn Kelly, who called the former first lady a “sociopath.”

According to The Daily Beast, Kelly addressed the remarks on her show after Obama discussed parenting adult children on a recent episode of her “IMO” podcast, which she co-hosts with brother Craig Robinson.

During the episode, Obama spoke with Jon Stewart about no longer missing the energy of raising young children. When Stewart suggested she might miss that stage, Obama replied, “I don’t.”

She clarified that the comment did not reflect a lack of affection for her daughters, Malia and Sasha, and said she instead values the freedom that comes with their independence.

Megyn Kelly – Depositphotos

Obama also noted she did not react to her daughters leaving for college the way Barack Obama did, saying she welcomed no longer worrying about their whereabouts on weekend nights.

“Now, Friday nights aren’t wrecked with terror and fear about, ‘Where are you?'” she said. “And I love their emancipation and growth.”

Kelly took issue with the remarks, arguing they fit a pattern in how Obama discusses her family life.

“I was not aware she’s a sociopath who feels nothing for her children other than disdain,” Kelly said. “Oh, wait. I was kind of aware.”

Kelly went further, claiming Obama has expressed dissatisfaction with multiple roles throughout her life.

“I genuinely think Michelle Obama did not enjoy her time as an active mother, and she did not enjoy her time as an active wife, and she did not enjoy her time as first lady,” Kelly said. “And the reason she didn’t enjoy any of those things is because she’s a miserable person.”

Obama has previously described motherhood in more reflective terms, calling it in 2019 “a masterclass in letting go.” More recently, when GMA host Robin Roberts asked her to sum up her next chapter in one word, Obama answered, “Me.”

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