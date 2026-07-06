Mathew Knowles Says His Success Started Long Before Beyoncé | WATCH

The music executive says he and Tina Knowles were already millionaires before Beyoncé was 5, pushing back on claims that her success made him wealthy.

Mathew Knowles (and Beyoncé in rear) – via Grok

*Mathew Knowles is literally talking his “s***” and wants to set the record straight about a narrative he’s heard for years: that his daughter Beyoncé made him rich.

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Appearing on the “Outlaws with TS Madison” podcast, the veteran music executive and entrepreneur pushed back against that perception, saying his financial success began long before Destiny’s Child topped the charts or Beyoncé became one of the world’s biggest entertainers.

Instead, Knowles said he and his former wife, Tina Knowles, had already built a million-dollar business years before Beyoncé entered the music industry. For Knowles, the conversation wasn’t simply about money—it was about making sure his entrepreneurial legacy isn’t overlooked.

Building Wealth Before Beyoncé

Reflecting on his early business career, Knowles said he and Tina owned what he described as Houston’s top Black-owned hair salon during the 1980s.

“Me and my former wife, Miss Tina… we owned the number one Black hair salon in Houston in the ’80s,” Knowles said. “Made our first million dollars.”

Then he addressed critics directly.

“For all of y’all that think Beyoncé made me, no,” he said. “We were millionaires when she was… one, two, three, four. She was four years old.”

Knowles proudly pointed to the success of Headliners Hair Salon, saying it had become Houston’s premier Black-owned salon during its peak. The business provided financial stability for the family long before the entertainment industry entered their lives.

For Knowles, those early accomplishments are central to understanding his story. He argues that entrepreneurship—not celebrity—laid the foundation for everything that followed.

From Entrepreneur to Music Executive

After establishing himself as a successful businessman, Knowles shifted his attention to the music industry, where he believed the same principles that helped him build one company could be applied to another.

He founded Music World Entertainment, the company that would eventually develop and manage Destiny’s Child while working alongside Columbia Records.

“So now let’s move to the music industry,” Knowles said. “Destiny’s Child… having a deal with Columbia Records. So they were also signed to Music World Entertainment. My label.”

He didn’t hesitate to celebrate the group’s accomplishments.

“Those ladies who are uber talented,” he said, “number one female group in the history of music.”

Music World Entertainment grew into a multifaceted entertainment company, handling artist development, management, marketing, business strategy, and record-label operations. Knowles said the company reflected the same entrepreneurial mindset that had already made him successful before he entered the music business.

Under Knowles’ management, Destiny’s Child grew into one of the best-selling female groups in music history, launching Beyoncé’s solo superstardom while cementing his own reputation as one of the industry’s most influential talent managers.

More Than Beyoncé’s Father

Although Mathew Knowles is often introduced simply as Beyoncé’s father, his latest comments suggest he wants people to recognize the broader scope of his professional career.

Long before guiding one of music’s biggest acts, Knowles had already demonstrated his business instincts by building successful ventures outside the entertainment industry. He later applied those same skills to artist management, record-label operations, marketing, and talent development.

By revisiting that history, Knowles argued that his accomplishments deserve recognition independent of his daughter’s extraordinary success.

Beyonce Knowles poses with her father Matthew Knowles (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Setting the Record Straight

Knowles said his appearance on “Outlaws with TS Madison” wasn’t about taking anything away from Beyoncé’s accomplishments. Instead, he wanted to remind audiences that his career as an entrepreneur and executive began years before Destiny’s Child became a global phenomenon.

By revisiting that chapter of his life, Knowles sought to correct what he sees as a common misconception—that his financial success began with his daughter’s fame. His message was straightforward: the foundation had already been built through business ownership, entrepreneurship, and years of work before the spotlight ever found the Knowles family.

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