Master P Reveals New Plans for Healthier Cereal After Snoop Cereal Ends

Master P/YouTube screenshot

*Master P is putting his Snoop Cereal chapter behind him and taking a different approach to the breakfast-food business.

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During a recent appearance on “The Enterprise Zone,” the rap icon discussed what comes next after his cereal venture with Snoop Dogg ended. According to Yahoo Entertainent, Master P made it clear that he is no longer focused on revisiting the problems surrounding their former partnership. “We got over it, then we all moved on,” he said.

Instead, Master P is looking toward Miller Family Foods, where he says he wants to develop products aimed at consumers seeking healthier choices.

“The customers, they want more healthy cereal. So we going into the Miller Family Foods to where we’re going to give the customers a healthy alternative.”

Snoop Dogg and Master P / Wireimage-Getty

He also poked fun at the contradiction between consumers asking for healthier food and continuing to purchase sugary cereals. “… Because everybody say they want something healthy, but y’all still buying Froot Loops and the rest of the stuff, but you want me to make something healthy,” he added.

The original cereal venture began in 2022 under Broadus Foods. The product was initially introduced as Snoop Loopz before trademark concerns led to a name change to Snoop Cereal. The business later became entangled in a legal dispute involving Walmart and Post Consumer Brands.

Master P and Snoop accused the companies of preventing their cereal from being placed on store shelves. Their 2024 lawsuit claimed products sitting in Walmart stockrooms were “coded to not be put out on the store shelves.”

Walmart offered a different explanation for the cereal’s performance, saying it was “consumer demand did not meet expectations.”

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