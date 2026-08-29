Lil Nas X Mourns His Mother’s Death: ‘This One’s Gonna Hurt’

The rapper previously spoke candidly about his mother Tameka Hill's addiction and their complicated relationship, while insisting through it all, "there's still love."

Lil Nas X – Getty

*Lil Nas X is mourning the death of his mother, Tameka Hill, sharing a brief but deeply personal tribute that carries extra weight because of the complicated relationship he previously described between them.

“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY,” the 27-year-old Grammy-winning artist wrote alongside family photos on Instagram. “This one’s gonna hurt.”

Lil Nas X did not disclose when or how his mother died. Her cause of death has not been publicly announced.

The news was reported Saturday by AllHipHop, with other outlets independently confirming the announcement.

‘But There’s Still Love’

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, rarely spoke publicly about his mother, but he was candid about the difficulties addiction created within their relationship.

“I never really talk about my mom,” he told Variety in a 2020 interview. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship.”

He said attempts to help her had not worked, before adding a line that feels especially poignant following his announcement: “But there’s still love.”

His father, Robert Stafford, has also publicly discussed the family’s struggle.

After Lil Nas X’s highly publicized 2025 arrest, Stafford pushed back against people who accused his successful son of abandoning his mother while she struggled with addiction and homelessness. As EURweb reported at the time, Stafford said his son had tried to help her but couldn’t force her to accept treatment.

Stafford also described the emotional weight his son carried over being unable to change his mother’s circumstances.

None of that history establishes anything about how Tameka Hill died. No cause has been disclosed, and her past struggles with addiction should not be interpreted as an explanation for her death.

Robert Stafford and Lil Nas X – via Instagram

The Loss Comes During His Own Rebuilding

The death arrives during another intensely personal period for Lil Nas X.

Last August, he was arrested in Los Angeles following an early-morning encounter with police. He pleaded not guilty to three felony battery charges and one count of resisting an executive officer.

In April, a judge admitted him into a two-year mental health diversion program. Under the agreement, the charges can ultimately be dismissed if he completes treatment and complies with the program’s requirements.

Lil Nas X has since spoken openly about spending several months in rehabilitation and receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis. He said working with a therapist and psychiatrist had helped him and that he was “doing much better.”

Just days before announcing his mother’s death, he marked an unusual but meaningful milestone: 10,000 days alive.

“I made it!” he told followers while celebrating with a homemade cake, according to People.

His mother’s death now brings grief into that period of rebuilding. What it means for his recovery is his story to tell; there is no basis to speculate about how the loss will affect his mental health or treatment.

Years of Complication, One Clear Message

Lil Nas X has previously spoken about losing his grandmother in 2018 and the emotional impact that death had on him. Losing his mother comes with its own history.

Their relationship wasn’t one he portrayed as simple or traditionally close. Addiction created distance. His efforts to help didn’t produce the outcome he wanted. His family’s circumstances eventually became public fodder as his fame exploded.

Yet when Lil Nas X described their relationship years ago, he made sure to leave room for love.

And when he announced her death, that was the message he returned to.

“LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY.”

Years earlier, he had put it even more simply: “But there’s still love.”

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Father of Lil Nas X Defends Him from Blacklash About Refusing to Help Drug Addict Mother

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.