Kinsley Wilson Breaks Silence, Steps Down as Co-Miss Spelman After Months of Online Backlash

The Spelman senior says cyberbullying and a pageant scoring controversy led her to walk away from a shared title.

Kinsley Wilson – via Instagram

*What began as one of the happiest moments of Kinsley Wilson‘s college career ended in months of cyberbullying, heartbreak, and a decision she never imagined making. Now, the Spelman College senior is speaking publicly for the first time about the pageant controversy that turned her historic victory into a painful public ordeal.

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Speaking with Baller Alert, Wilson announced she is stepping down as co-Miss Spelman College for the 2026-27 academic year after enduring months of cyberbullying following a scoring discrepancy that changed the outcome of the school’s 43rd Miss Spelman College pageant.

“I have decided that I no longer desire to continue representing the institution as co Miss Spelman College,” Wilson said in a statement shared with Baller Alert.

“To spend my senior year sharing a title born out of unresolved conflict, navigating an arrangement with no clear footing, representing an institution under a cloud that has not yet lifted, that is not service. That is survival.”

From Dream Come True to Public Controversy

Wilson said her journey to Spelman began after initially resisting the idea of attending an all-women’s college before falling in love with the campus during a visit.

“My parents actually pitched Spelman a few times, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to an all girls school,'” she recalled. “And then I toured it, and I absolutely fell in love.”

That love for the institution made being crowned Miss Spelman College on April 11 one of the proudest moments of her life.

“After all this time, all this work that I had poured into this, and then it finally worked out,” Wilson said. “I was so grateful.”

Days later, however, she said pageant advisors informed her that a scoring discrepancy involving the student popular vote had changed the final results. According to Wilson, she was told she had not actually earned the highest overall score and was presented with options that included relinquishing the crown or sharing the title as co-Miss Spelman—an arrangement that had never previously existed in the pageant’s history.

Wilson said she repeatedly asked to review the scoring and better understand what happened but never received answers she believed adequately explained the discrepancy. She ultimately agreed to share the crown because she questioned whether the revised outcome had been fully justified.

Kinsley Wilson

Months of Cyberbullying Took a Personal Toll

The controversy quickly spread beyond campus after the co-titleholders were announced, fueling criticism across social media and anonymous online platforms.

Wilson said she became the target of months of online harassment, personal attacks and false accusations, including claims that her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. influenced the pageant results—an allegation she strongly denied.

The emotional toll, she said, has been lasting.

“I haven’t felt the same since, and I just haven’t felt as happy as I once did before,” Wilson said through tears.

She described the experience as deeply isolating.

“It’s a singular experience. No one is receiving the hate that I am or experiencing this how I am. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Despite everything, Wilson said she does not blame Spelman College or the pageant advisory board, describing what happened as a mistake rather than intentional wrongdoing.

“People make mistakes,” she said. “Serving on the board these last few years, I know how much work they put into the pageant and how much life they pour into us.”

Kinsley Wilson – via Spelman College

Walking Away to Move Forward

Wilson said stepping away from the shared title is ultimately about reclaiming her peace and focusing on the remainder of her senior year.

She also expressed support for the other women serving on the court, saying she never wanted the controversy to overshadow their accomplishments.

“I really genuinely am so happy for those women,” she said. “I am so sorry that this was their introduction to The Crown. I wish them the best. I really do.”

Wilson will remain at Spelman to complete her degree in Health Sciences and hopes her decision encourages more empathy both on campus and online.

Before ending the interview, she offered one final message to fellow students, alumnae and anyone following the controversy.

“Lead with more empathy,” Wilson said. “I know it’s important to hold each other accountable, but it’s also just as important to extend kindness and grace towards one another. I am very grateful for those who have.”

Miss Spelman College Court

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