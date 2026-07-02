Is It Time to Replace Your Car? Here’s How to Tell

From repair bills to trust issues: the real signs your car has reached its limit.

via GROK AI

*For many drivers, the question isn’t whether they want a new car. It’s whether replacing the one they have makes financial sense.

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That decision has become more complicated as vehicle prices continue to climb and modern cars stay on the road longer. Over the past decade, the average price of a new vehicle has increased by roughly $15,000, while monthly payments now average about $773, according to CNBC. Those costs have led many owners to keep their current vehicles longer.

Still, holding onto an older car isn’t always the least expensive option. As repair bills begin to pile up, the savings from avoiding a new car payment can quickly disappear.

Many mechanics point to what’s commonly known as the “50% rule” when deciding whether a repair is worth the investment. If the cost of a single repair approaches half the vehicle’s value, it’s often a good time to evaluate whether keeping the car still makes sense.

via GROK AI

For example, spending $4,000 to repair a car worth $8,000 may warrant a closer look. That doesn’t necessarily mean replacing the vehicle is the right choice, though. If the repair resolves the problem and the car remains dependable, it could provide several more years of reliable service.

Reliability also plays an important role in the decision. Some owners are comfortable driving a vehicle well beyond 200,000 miles, while others begin shopping for a replacement after a major breakdown. Experts say repeated mechanical problems and mounting repair costs are often stronger indicators than mileage alone.

They recommend comparing the total cost of ownership—including repairs, insurance and any remaining loan payments—with the cost of buying a newer vehicle. For drivers who own their cars outright, the calculation can be even simpler. If yearly repair expenses begin approaching the cost of replacing the vehicle, it may be time to consider moving on.

No one can predict when the next major repair will happen. But weighing repair costs against long-term reliability can help drivers decide whether it’s smarter to keep their current vehicle or start shopping for another one.

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