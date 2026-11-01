Today Grambling State Turns 125 as Legendary Marching Band Hits 100

The historic HBCU marks three milestones in one year, celebrating its impact on Black higher education, athletics and American music.

Grambling State Univ multiversary – via Grambling State.jpg

*Grambling State University turns 125 today, November 1, celebrating a legacy that helped shape Black higher education, college athletics and marching band culture across America.

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The Louisiana HBCU is marking a rare triple anniversary, with its athletics program and World-Famed Tiger Marching Band both celebrating 100 years.

From legendary football coach Eddie Robinson to its internationally recognized marching band, Grambling’s influence extends far beyond its northern Louisiana campus.

For generations of Black students, the university has represented opportunity, achievement and a powerful sense of belonging.

In an interview with HBCU Legends journalist Kyle Mosley, university President Martin Lemelle Jr. and two senior administrators reflected on Grambling’s history and the responsibilities that come with preserving its legacy.

Grambling State Univ. – via Depositphotos

Grambling State’s 125-Year Legacy

Founded in 1901, Grambling State began as a small school serving Black students in northern Louisiana.

Its development was guided by Charles P. Adams, who helped establish the institution with support from local Black leaders and encouragement from Booker T. Washington. Lemelle reflected on the sacrifices Adams and his family made to establish the school.

“He and his wife ultimately sacrificed a lot for us to be able to see this day,” Lemelle told HBCU Legends.

The university’s longtime motto, “The place where everybody is somebody,” reflects a mission that has helped generations of students pursue educational and professional opportunities.

World-Famed Tiger Marching Band Turns 100

Grambling’s celebrated marching band began in 1926, when Adams asked Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones to organize a musical ensemble.

Starting with just 17 instruments, the band eventually became an internationally recognized symbol of HBCU musical excellence.

Its history includes performances at Super Bowl I, presidential inaugural events and major entertainment productions.

Director of Bands Dr. Nikole Roebuck said the program helped establish opportunities for other HBCU marching bands.

“We are the blueprint,” Roebuck told HBCU Legends. “We open up doors for a lot of HBCU bands to experience commercials and movies because we did it first.”

But Roebuck emphasized that the program’s mission extends beyond entertaining audiences.

“Music is a big part, but it’s more than music,” she said. “It’s about educating the whole child.”

A Century of Grambling Athletics

Grambling’s athletics program is also celebrating 100 years, with a history closely associated with legendary football coach Eddie Robinson.

Robinson coached the Tigers for 56 years, recording 408 victories and establishing Grambling as a nationally recognized football program.

According to the university, its athletic programs have earned more than 120 conference championships, while four former players have entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott emphasized that preparing students for life beyond sports remains central to the university’s mission.

“We still have a duty to educate,” Scott said.

2026 Bayou Classic

Bayou Classic Adds to Historic Celebration

The anniversaries bring additional significance to this year’s Bayou Classic against longtime rival Southern University. The 53rd annual game is scheduled for November 28 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, following the Battle of the Bands on November 27.

Lemelle described Bayou Classic weekend as “a cultural renaissance,” bringing together generations of students, alumni and HBCU supporters.

While Grambling’s championship history and musical performances attract national attention, its broader contribution is the educational opportunity it has provided to generations of Black Americans.

That combination of academics, athletics and culture is what makes the university’s 125-year legacy significant well beyond Louisiana.

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