Florida Woman Claims Self-Defense After Army Veteran Dies in Walmart Parking Lot Shooting 

Authorities say a dispute over a parking space preceded the fatal shooting, while the woman involved claims she acted in self-defense.

Bart Diguglielmo and unidentified woman who shot him – screenshots

*The family of a 62-year-old Florida man is grieving after he was fatally shot outside a Walmart during a confrontation that investigators say began over a parking space.

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Bart Diguglielmo died Tuesday after the encounter in the parking lot of the North Lauderdale store, CBS News reports. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded after receiving reports of a shooting and found Diguglielmo with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said an unidentified woman involved in the confrontation stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators. She told authorities she fired in self-defense after the disagreement escalated.

Cell phone footage recorded during the incident reportedly shows Diguglielmo approaching the woman before the gunfire. A witness later told a local news station that the woman warned she would shoot if he continued walking toward her.

Woman fatally shoots man during argument over a parking space at North Lauderdale Walmart, claims self-defense. pic.twitter.com/7hqSgOrz8f — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 2, 2026

“I was walking up and heard a lady screaming,” witness David Anderson said. “She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things.”

Diguglielmo’s relatives described him as a longtime nurse, a Desert Storm veteran and a devoted family member.

“He was a Christian man and a very good person and would not hurt anyone,” his sister said.

His daughter, Amanda, said the family has struggled to understand how a dispute in a parking lot ended in tragedy.

“I just don’t think anybody deserves to lose their life over a parking spot,” she said, per Law & Crime.

Amanda also pushed back on reports suggesting her father made advances toward the woman before the shooting.

“I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person,” she said. “He’s not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the case will be forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office after detectives complete their investigation. Prosecutors will then decide whether criminal charges are appropriate.

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