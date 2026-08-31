Druski’s CTE Skit Draws NFL Backlash — but Is the Joke Really on Players? | WATCH

Super Bowl champion T.J. Ward says CTE shouldn't be a punchline, while others see Druski's dark comedy as an indictment of football culture.

Druski’s CTE sketch sparks a serious football debate – via eurAI

*Comedian Druski has NFL players debating whether his latest viral sketch crossed a line after he turned concussions, erratic behavior and possible brain trauma into dark comedy — just as new research underscored the devastating toll of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The sketch, posted Aug. 26 with the caption “Athletes get Concussions & LOSE THEIR MINDS,” stars Druski as fictional football player Ray Price. After Price absorbs punishing hits, his life begins spiraling through increasingly disturbing situations, including a police chase, destructive behavior and a press conference where he struggles to remember basic information.

The exaggerated scenarios drew laughs from some viewers. But former Denver Broncos safety and Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward wasn’t entirely amused.

T.J. Ward Says CTE Is Different

Ward acknowledged that parts of the sketch were funny during an appearance on “Speakeasy,” but argued that the underlying subject is too serious to dismiss as another football joke.

“These are life-and-death situations,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, it’s a life-taking disease.”

He then made the comparison driving much of the debate.

“You wouldn’t make fun of somebody with cancer, you wouldn’t make fun of somebody with dementia, you wouldn’t make fun of somebody with AIDS,” Ward said, according to Yahoo Sports.

Ward argued that football players experiencing the consequences of repeated collisions routinely become targets of CTE jokes in ways people suffering from other serious diseases generally do not.

Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd also objected. “CTE is the thing that scares guys in my world more than just about anything,” Redd wrote, adding, “You don’t build a bit around that.”

A Sketch That Looks Uncomfortably Familiar

Part of the controversy comes from how recognizable Druski’s fictional scenarios appear.

Cassius noted apparent similarities to incidents involving several professional football players. Those parallels are the outlet’s interpretation, however, and Druski has not confirmed that individual athletes were intended as specific targets.

More importantly, none of those similarities establishes that any living player has CTE. The disease currently can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

Still, not everyone believes Druski was simply laughing at brain-injured athletes.

Former Raiders linebacker Will Compton reacted to the video with laughing emojis. Former football player Vincent McDonald offered another interpretation, telling theGrio that the sketch put behaviors and consequences associated with concussions directly in front of an audience that might ordinarily scroll past them.

“The post itself didn’t seem insensitive,” McDonald said, arguing that the video highlighted effects he had seen impact players. Druski hasn’t publicly established that CTE awareness was his intention.

New CTE Research Changes the Conversation

The timing makes the debate especially striking.

One day before Druski posted his sketch, The BMJ published a major study examining CTE among deceased former NFL players.

Researchers identified 1,712 former NFL players who died from 2008 through 2021. Of 338 donated brains examined, 315 were diagnosed with CTE.

For the 2016-2021 period, when brain donations were most frequent, researchers calculated that at minimum 24.5% of all former NFL players who died during those years had CTE at death.

That does not mean one in four living NFL players has CTE. Researchers emphasized uncertainty created partly by the fact that only some families donated players’ brains for examination.

The study nevertheless concluded that, at minimum, nearly one-quarter of the former NFL players who died during that six-year period had the disease.

Druski (from CTE sketch) – screenshot

Who Is Druski’s Joke Really About?

Druski has built his career by finding uncomfortable cultural pressure points and exaggerating them until audiences either laugh, cringe or argue.

EURweb has previously covered criticism of his BET Awards saxophone gag involving SZA and Doechii, along with his headline-making celebrity parodies.

This time, however, the joke intersects with a neurological disease that former athletes openly fear.

And there’s another possible reading of the sketch: Maybe the uncomfortable target isn’t simply the damaged player.

Football culture celebrates violent collisions, sends players back onto the field and then watches what happens years later.

Viewed that way, Ray Price’s unraveling can look less like a joke about CTE than a brutal parody of everything surrounding it. Ward doesn’t have to find that funny. Neither does anyone whose family has lived with the consequences of repeated brain trauma.

But Druski has managed to put CTE into a massive pop-culture conversation at almost exactly the moment researchers produced new evidence of its toll on former NFL players.

Whether that’s irresponsible comedy or effective satire remains unsettled. The discomfort may be precisely why people can’t stop arguing about it.

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