Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: ‘There’s Work to Do’

The veteran actor says he is still adjusting to the disease but remains determined to keep living with purpose.

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*Danny Glover is speaking publicly about his health after revealing that doctors diagnosed him with Alzheimer’s disease in 2023.

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The 79-year-old actor discussed the diagnosis in a new interview with PEOPLE as he prepares to turn 80 on July 22. Glover said he has not fully made peace with the disease, but he continues to hold tightly to the memories that remain clear.

“I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” Glover said. “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

His daughter, Mandisa Glover, said she began noticing changes in 2022. She explained that her father, once known for recalling old stories with exact details, started leaving out parts of memories he had repeated for years.

Danny Glover and Regina Murray attend the Filming Italy 2022 red carpet on June 11, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

“The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything,” she says. “He’d tell you so much about his ­parents — and I’ve heard those stories over and over — and there would be pieces of the story missing. I said, ‘I wonder what’s going on.’”

Glover said going public gives him another way to be useful to others facing similar circumstances.

“I don’t feel like it’s the end of my life,” he said. “There’s work to do.”

Family remains central to Glover’s daily life. His daughter, his brother Marty and caregivers help him navigate the disease while his doctors continue exploring treatment options.

While Alzheimer’s has changed how he moves through each day, Glover said his life has not stopped.

“I still have my daughter, I have friends,” Glover said. “I want to just say, your life continues.”

The Hollywood icon also reflected on his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in a new interview with TODAY. Watch the clip below.

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