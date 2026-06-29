Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and Music Legends Celebrate Clive Davis’ Extraordinary Legacy

The music industry gathered in New York to honor the legendary record executive whose belief in artists transformed careers and reshaped popular music for generations.

Clive Davis – screenshot

*Music legends, Hollywood stars, and political figures gathered Monday in New York to celebrate the life of Clive Davis, the iconic record executive whose career helped shape the sound of modern popular music.

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For more than six decades, Davis discovered, mentored and championed artists who would go on to define generations of music. From Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen to Alicia Keys, Santana and Kenny G, his influence reached nearly every corner of the industry, making him one of the most respected executives in entertainment history.

Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ja Rule were among those attending Davis’ funeral at Central Synagogue in Manhattan. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and Adrien Brody were also in attendance.

The private service, which was livestreamed to the public, celebrated a man whose vision helped launch careers, revive legends and introduce generations of listeners to unforgettable music.

Bruce Springsteen: ‘He Changed My Life Forever’

Springsteen recalled meeting Davis in 1972 as a little-known 22-year-old musician auditioning for Columbia Records.

“I can’t wait to hear you,” Davis told him.

After the audition, Davis offered just four words that would forever change Springsteen’s career:

“Welcome to Columbia Records.”

“In those few words, he changed my life forever,” Springsteen said.

Reflecting on Davis’ larger-than-life personality, Springsteen described him as “big, bombastic and brave,” adding that he “was born to run everything.”

He also remembered Davis as one of a remarkable generation of record executives—including Berry Gordy, Ahmet Ertegun, Mo Ostin and Jerry Wexler—whose passion and vision helped define American music.

Artists Remember the Man Who Believed in Them

Jennifer Hudson delivered one of the service’s most emotional tributes, performing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” before transitioning into Whitney Houston’s signature hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

Fighting back tears, Hudson paused to say, “We love you, Clive,” drawing a standing ovation from mourners.

Alicia Keys also became emotional as she remembered meeting Davis for the first time as a teenager.

“You saw something in me that I was just beginning to see in myself,” she read from a letter to her longtime mentor.

“In a world that so often reduces art to commerce, and genius to product, you held the line. You reminded me again and again that what we were doing was about truth and legacy, and about the human heart reaching out to another human heart and saying, ‘You are not alone.'”

Dionne Warwick recalled initially resisting Davis’ suggestion that she collaborate with Barry Manilow on the album “Dionne.” The project ultimately became a platinum success and earned two Grammy Awards.

Manilow shared how Davis encouraged him to record “Brandy,” which evolved into the chart-topping hit “Mandy.”

“He believed in me from the very beginning,” Manilow said.

The Legacy of a Music Visionary

Originally trained as a lawyer, Davis became one of the most influential executives in recording history, helping launch or reshape the careers of Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Santana, Janis Joplin, Kelly Clarkson, Kenny G and countless others.

Even as the music business evolved through changing technologies and generations of artists, Davis remained one of its most trusted tastemakers, known for recognizing extraordinary talent long before the rest of the industry.

Davis died June 22 at age 94, weeks after being hospitalized with an upper respiratory illness. He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As pallbearers carried his casket from the synagogue, an instrumental version of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” filled the sanctuary—a poignant farewell to the executive whose unwavering belief in artists helped create some of the most beloved music of the past six decades.

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