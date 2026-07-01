Former Fine-Dining Chef Teaches Budget Cooking on TikTok

Chef Moe uses professional techniques and low-cost ingredients to help viewers create flavorful meals without overspending.

Chef Moe/TikTok screenshot

*Maurice Levene once worked through the rush of fine-dining kitchens. Now, the chef known online as Chef Moe uses that experience to help families stretch small grocery budgets.

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On TikTok, Levene has drawn 1.8 million followers with videos that turn modest ingredients into complete meals. Many of his recipes cost between $5 and $10, and he often shops with viewers in mind, buying only what a dish requires instead of asking families to stock up.

His focus shifted after a message from a mother who said she needed to wait until the next month to try one of his recipes. Levene reached out and learned she had lost her husband and was trying to feed three young children on very little money.

“She was just telling me these things, and … it touched me in a way I’ve never been touched before,” Levene said, per TODAY.

That exchange pushed him to make food insecurity a central part of his content, especially as families continue to feel pressure from higher living costs.

“I wanted my videos to be for everyone, but the goal is to speak on food insecurities,” he said.

Levene’s approach centers on technique rather than pricey ingredients. He shows viewers how to brown vegetables, season gradually, save pasta water, use pantry staples and build meals around marked-down items.

“A lot of people think feeding a family on a budget means sacrificing flavor, but that’s not true,” Levene said. “The biggest thing I teach is how to extract as much flavor as possible from affordable ingredients.”

For Levene, the larger message is about confidence and dignity in the kitchen.

“My videos, at the end of the day, are not necessarily so much about the recipe, the food or the technique,” he said. “It’s about, ‘Wow, you can feed your family.'”

His advice is simple: start with what is affordable, use every ingredient well and let cooking skills do the heavy lifting.

@chat_n_chops Here we are going to learn how to make gnocchi from scratch. It is simple fast and filling you can pair it with any sauce you like you can make a sauce or buy a jar of tomato sauce whatever works for you and your family as well as your budget. #chefmoe #cooking101 #foodie #homecooking #budget ♬ original sound – Chef Moe

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