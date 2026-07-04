Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead of ‘B’Day’ 20th Anniversary

Queen Bey's first new music in two years launches the countdown to a milestone reissue while reigniting speculation about what's next.

*Surprise! Beyoncé gave the BeyHive an unexpected Fourth of July gift by releasing “Morning Dew (Donk),” her first new song since 2024’s Grammy-winning album “Cowboy Carter.”

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The surprise release also kicks off a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary edition of “B’Day,” Beyoncé’s groundbreaking second solo album, which was originally released in 2006 and helped cement her status as one of music’s defining superstars.

According to Parkwood Entertainment, the new single will be included on the anniversary reissue arriving Sept. 4, the same day Beyoncé celebrates her birthday.

Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, “Morning Dew (Donk)” was produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell and arrives with a black-and-white lyric video featuring archival footage captured by longtime collaborator Cliff Watts. Parkwood described the release as a tribute to the BeyHive in celebration of the album’s milestone anniversary.

A Surprise Release with Deep Roots

While “Morning Dew (Donk)” is brand-new to streaming services, its history stretches back years.

Reports indicate the track was previously recorded but never officially released, with versions circulating among fans after an apparent leak. Its official arrival gives one of Beyoncé’s most talked-about unreleased songs an official home while adding fresh material to the upcoming “B’Day” anniversary edition.

The release also marks Beyoncé’s first new music since “Cowboy Carter,” the second installment of her ambitious three-act musical project that followed 2022’s “Renaissance.” That gap only heightened anticipation among fans, many of whom have spent months speculating about what comes next.

Beyoncé via Instagram @beyonce

Fans Wonder if Act III Is Next

Although Parkwood has positioned “Morning Dew (Donk)” as part of the “B’Day” anniversary celebration, the release immediately reignited fan theories surrounding Beyoncé’s long-awaited “Act III.”

Since unveiling “Renaissance” in 2022 and following it with the country-inspired “Cowboy Carter” in 2024, fans have speculated that the final chapter of the trilogy could explore rock music.

Those theories have been fueled by Beyoncé’s fashion choices, visual imagery and tributes to artists including Prince, though no official announcement about a third album has been made.

Some listeners also noted references in “Morning Dew (Donk)” that they believe could fit into that broader artistic evolution, though others see the release simply as a nostalgic celebration of one of Beyoncé’s most beloved albums.

For now, Parkwood’s announcement ties the single directly to the upcoming “B’Day” reissue rather than any future studio project.

Celebrating a Landmark Album

Originally released in 2006, “B’Day” delivered some of Beyoncé’s most enduring hits, including “Déjà Vu,” “Ring the Alarm,” “Irreplaceable,” “Get Me Bodied” and “Upgrade U.” The album debuted at No. 1 and became a defining moment in her evolution as a solo artist, showcasing an assertive sound that continues to influence contemporary R&B and pop.

Twenty years later, the anniversary campaign offers longtime fans both a dose of nostalgia and previously unheard music while introducing one of Beyoncé’s most celebrated eras to a new generation of listeners.

Whether “Morning Dew (Donk)” is simply a commemorative release or the beginning of something even bigger remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: whenever Beyoncé drops new music—even without warning—the conversation quickly becomes one of the biggest moments in pop culture.

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