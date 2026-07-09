Canter’s Deli Heir to Open Luxury Gas Maggie’s Refuel Station in Beverly Hills

The food-tech entrepreneur raised $2 million to bring a five-star fueling stop to Los Angeles in 2027.

Maggie’s Refuel screenshot via Instagram @maggies

*A five-star gas station is coming to Beverly Hills, and a deli heir is behind it.

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Alex Canter, whose family has run Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Avenue for four generations, will open Maggie’s Refuel in 2027, the New York Post reports. The venture takes its name from Maggie, his French bulldog mix.

Canter stepped away from the virtual restaurant space in 2023, when hospitality mogul Sam Nazarian acquired his company Nextbite. His next act reimagines the corner convenience stop for Angelenos. He cites Japanese convenience culture and Autogrill, Italy’s highway dining chain, as blueprints.

The shelves will blend indulgence with nostalgia. Premium soft-serve and pastries from local bakers will share space with popular sodas and snacks, according to Finally Offline. Electric vehicle drivers can charge on site, and an app will reward regulars with points and perks.

Investors see promise in the pitch. The startup closed a $2 million pre-seed round with participation from Matchstick Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Everywhere Ventures. Industry heavyweights have signed on too, including Jim Keyes, who previously led 7-Eleven as president and CEO, and onetime Starbucks executive vice president Meredith Sandland.

“We see an opportunity to create something that’s very exciting, and something that people will want to go in and discover new treats and treat themselves,” Canter told CSP Daily News in 2025. “Hospitality is in my blood. I’m a big foodie.”

Foxtrot Market, the Chicago chain that shuttered in 2024, sparked the idea. Canter said his first visit “blew his mind.”

“I loved the idea of a modern convenience store, of something that was curated with emerging brands, and fun snacks products on the shelf,” he said, per CSP.

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