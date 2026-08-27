41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards Airs Sunday with Kirk Franklin Hosting

*Gospel music’s biggest stars will gather this weekend when the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards makes its national cable premiere on BET.

Hosted by Kirk Franklin, the ceremony will air Sunday night, Aug. 30, followed by an encore presentation at 10:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony was taped at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, under the theme “Feels Like Home.”

According to the news release, the broadcast will feature performances spanning traditional gospel, contemporary worship, choir music and collaborations that showcase the genre’s continuing evolution. Among the performers are Aaron Cole, Céjae, Darrel Walls, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, PJ Morton, Tye Tribbett featuring ABLAZE, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, William Murphy and Vincent Bohanan & SOV.

The lineup also includes Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz featuring Isaac Carree and Jazze Pha, JustCordell, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, and Melvin Crispell III. Franklin will also take the stage for a special performance during the ceremony.

Two major gospel artists will receive special recognition during the awards show. Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be presented with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, while Pastor Mike Jr. will receive the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award.

The Stellar Awards, now in their 41st year, continue to spotlight the artists, musicians, songwriters and other creatives who have helped shape gospel music and its influence beyond the genre.

“As we celebrate the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, we are reminded that gospel music continues to be one of the most powerful forces for inspiration, healing, and hope in our communities,” Stellar Awards founder and Central City Productions Chairman Don Jackson previously said.

Following the BET premiere, the ceremony will expand to broadcast television syndication beginning Sept. 5 and continuing through Sept. 27.

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards airs Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on BET, with an encore at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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