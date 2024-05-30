White Journalist Posed as Black Man for Book on Racism in America

*Canadian journalist Sam Forster is catching heat for disguising himself as a Black man and documenting his experiences with racism in America for a new book.

Forster, who is White, announced on Twitter/X that the book titled “Seven Shoulders” was “one of the hardest things” he’s ever worked on.

As expected, this announcement received significant backlash from many users on social media. On X user Janel Cubbage wrote, “Instead of buying this book from a white author who traveled the country in Black face, read and listen to actual Black people about our lived experience,” wrote @JanelCubbage. “Profiting off of Black face and racism is nasty work.”

In a follow up tweet, she added, “Oh my god. Not only is he profiting off racism and dressing up in Black face but he also describes his book as the most important book ever written on American race relations. The hubris of this man! @ForsterSam, may your book be a total abject failure.”

Another person wrote to Forster directly, “U had to do blackface to understand the issues black ppl face….?”

Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society. Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist. It’s out on May 30th:https://t.co/jK2kvIPh1H pic.twitter.com/TE8mEfOiHi — Sam Forster (@ForsterSam) May 28, 2024

X User @_theBrownprint added, “It’s beyond asinine. I thought folks like to “summer” at their homes in island locales or whatever …now they tryin’ to “summer'”as Black!?!… WTAF.”

The book’s description on Amazon states: “Six decades after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, award-winning journalist Sam Forster performs a daring transformation in order to taxonomize the various types of racism that persist in modern America. Seven Shoulders is the most important book on American race relations that has ever been written.”

X user Elle Elle Jones commented, “Canadian white man cosplays in blackface for a summer instead of just interviewing black people about their lived experiences. To then the write a book about your cosplay experience and claim it to be the most important book on race relations is true colonizer behavior.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

