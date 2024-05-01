UFC’s Michael Chandler Faces Backlash Over Approach to Raising Black Adopted Sons | Video

*UFC fighter Michael Chandler has come under fire for revealing how he parents his two adopted sons, who are both Black.

Chandler appeared recently on a YouTube podcast and addressed the controversy, stating, “I’m not raising black children, I’m raising children.”

He added, “Whether you are black or you are white, no matter what race that you are, there are certain things about being a man and being a good man when it comes to character and integrity and safeguarding the helpless and sticking up for those who need it,” the former Bellator champion said, Essentially Sports reports.

Social media star Tristan Tate came to his defense amid uproar over the comments. Tate, brother of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, said in a tweet: “Adoption isn’t for everybody but kids out there need parents. Nothing but respect for @MikeChandlerMMA, no idea how anybody can clown a man for being heroic.”

On social media, users have mixed reactions to Chandler’s stance on raising Black boys.

One X/Twitter user wrote, “Why do white ppl adopt black children? There are white children with no white parents and they always pick the black kids. I think they believe they’ll get some love or perhaps a pass. Idk. Sh*t is weird.”

Another person added, “I think his heart is in the right place but I HOPE he doesn’t have to learn the hard way that raising children of color is different. Yes you should raise them to be honest, upstanding men/women but all it takes is one incident w/someone/ppl who are not such and all that stuff goes out the window because it’ll boil down to the color of their skin. A lot of white ppl are oblivious to this, doesn’t mean they’re bad or don’t care but if you are white and are raising children of color it is your responsibility to understand,educate yourself, and if need be talk to black fathers”.

A third commented, “No. I just listened to 5 minutes and 30 seconds of fantasy and wishful thinking. He is raising black children and they need to understand what it means to be black, not just in America, but in this world.”

Watch Chandler’s comments about adopting/raising Black kids starting at the 1:45:49 mark in the YouTube clip above.

