White Father Bum Rushes Black Superintendent to Stop Him from Shaking Daughter’s Hand At High School Graduation | WATCH-it-Happen

'I don’t want her touching him'
By Fisher Jack
*In a shocking disruption of pure hatred and racism at a Wisconsin High School graduation ceremony on May 31, a white father was charged with disorderly conduct after physically intervening to stop his daughter from shaking hands with the school’s Black superintendent. The father, whose name has been withheld to protect his daughter’s identity, created a scene that was captured on video, drawing widespread attention and condemnation.

The incident at Baraboo High School in Baraboo, WS unfolded as the man’s daughter stepped up to receive her diploma. Just as she was about to shake hands with district Superintendent Rainey Briggs, a Black man, her father stormed the stage.

Wearing a white polo shirt and a baseball cap, the man grabbed Superintendent Briggs by the right arm and pushed him aside, loudly proclaiming, “That’s my daughter,” as recorded by TV43 Baraboo.

“You better get up off me, man. Get away from me, bro,” Superintendent Briggs can be heard responding in the video.  Graduation staff and three Baraboo police officers, including the school resource officer, quickly intervened to manage the situation. A voice in the background, presumably the father’s, can be heard asserting, “I don’t want her touching him.”

White Father Halts Daughter's Handshake with Black Educator - Dr Rainey Briggs - via Facebook
Dr Rainey Briggs – via Facebook

Despite the presence of other school officials on stage, including School Board President Kevin Vodak and Principal Steve Considine, the father solely targeted Superintendent Briggs. The man was escorted out of the school by police shortly after the confrontation, according to WISC News.

District spokesperson Hailey Wagner confirmed that a disorderly conduct charge has been referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for the father. The event has sparked intense discussions about racial tensions and appropriate behavior at school functions.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous controversy in 2018 when students at Baraboo High School were photographed giving a Nazi salute in a class photo. This latest event underscores the ongoing struggles within the school community to address and resolve underlying racial issues.

As Baraboo High School and the wider community reflect on this incident, efforts are being made to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff, emphasizing the need for unity and understanding in the face of such challenges.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kanye West 'Will Be Filing a Lawsuit' Against Accuser in Sexual Harassment Case

