Kanye West ‘Will Be Filing a Lawsuit’ Against Accuser in Sexual Harassment Case

*Kanye West has issued a lengthy response to the lawsuit filed against him by his former assistant, who alleges sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

We reported earlier, citing Page Six, that Lauren Pisciotta claims she began working for Ye in 2021 and was fired a year later after allegedly being subjected to relentless explicit text messages. Complex reports that the hip-hop star plans to pursue legal action against the OnlyFans creator who earns $1 million annually on the platform.

According to her complaint, Pisciotta, 35, claims West asked her to be more “God Like” and delete her OnlyFans account in 2022. He purportedly increased her salary to $2 million annually to make up for the income loss. However, he allegedly never followed through with this adjustment.

Pisciotta was hired to collaborate on West’s fashion line and album “Donda.” However, the artist allegedly began sending her obscene text messages, photos and videos. He also reportedly masturbated during their phone calls.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” one of the alleged text messages read.

Kanye West is being sued for sexual harassment by ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta. These are the texts Kanye allegedly sent to her: “Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I’m going to stare at… pic.twitter.com/zioL4FtZho — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 4, 2024

Daily Loud reports that in another crude message, Ye wrote, “Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** … Beating the s*** out of his big black c***.”

According to Pisciotta’s lawsuit, Ye was fixated on the size of her boyfriends’ penises.

In a statement to Complex, Kanye’s attorney alleges that Pisciotta attempted to blackmail him after pursuing the superstar sexually to secure a job.

Below is the full statement:

In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.

Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.

She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.

During her employment Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.

On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss.

It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery.

Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week’s frivolous filing.

Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment.

It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means.

Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion.

