White Nationalist Claims Kanye West Amps up ‘Blackness’ Around Black People | Video

*White nationalist Nick Fuentes claims Kanye West turns up his “blackness” when he’s around other Black people.

Fuentes made the remarks during a recent Rumble livestream, noting that Ye is the opposite of the typical “gang banger” persona in the rap game. He described the hip-hop star as having the “soul of a white autist.”

“He would have to kind of tone up the Blackness when he was with other Black people. I noticed this. When he was with the Black people, he would kind of tone up how Black he was acting,” Fuentes said during the Runble broadcast.

“When he knew he was safe when he knew it was a judgment-free zone, and he could be himself, that’s when he realized his mom was a professor. And he didn’t come from Chicago, he came from Hyde Park. Big difference.

“He came from the campus of [the] University of Chicago. He liked art, he liked poetry. You know, he’s like a white autist in many ways. He’s got the soul of a white autist,” Fuentes continued. “That’s what fuels his genius; not playing into this gang banger, ‘I f**ked your bi**h’ or whatever.”

Nick Fuentes said he hates Playboi Carti while sharing his admiration for Ye. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/2zwSNSah49 — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 22, 2024

In related news, we reported earlier that Ye said he wants to have a threesome with wife, Bianca Censori, and Michelle Obama.

“Got to f**k the President’s wife,” he said during his chat on Justin Laboy‘s The Download podcast. Check it out for yourself below.

