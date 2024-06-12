Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Halle Berry’s Fashion Fail: Bared Boobs and Big Laughs in Vegas Video | WATCH-it-Happen

It looked like a scene from "I Love Lucy"
By Fisher Jack
*Halle Berry, the timeless beauty who somehow looks 37 at the age of 57, gave her fans a treat with a wardrobe malfunction that is as hilarious as it is revealing. The actress, never one to shy away from a good laugh, shared a video on Instagram that has left everyone in stitches.

On June 7, Halle strutted her stuff through a Las Vegas hotel lobby in a white short-sleeved shirt with a tight black bodice, looking every bit the fashion icon. Fast forward to June 10, and the Oscar winner is caught in a hilarious struggle trying to remove that same top. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go well.

In a video that can only be described as pure comedy gold, Halle and her stylist, Heidi Flores, are seen in a dressing room fighting with the stubborn Anna Quan top. Halle, clearly in pain, pointed out a side zipper, but even that didn’t help much. The garment was as clingy as a bad ex, refusing to let go.

As if the situation wasn’t already ridiculous enough, Halle wasn’t wearing a bra, making the ordeal a tad more… revealing. “Why did you put me in this?” Halle asked, laughter punctuating her words. Heidi, ever the stylist, quipped back, “Because it looked good.” Well, fashion does demand sacrifices, right?

Halle Berry's wardrobe malfunction - screenshots
Halle Berry’s wardrobe malfunction – screenshots

The struggle was real, and so was the exposure. Halle’s boobs made several guest appearances, modestly covered by strategically placed red heart emojis. After what seemed like an eternity of pulling, contorting, and a whole lot of laughing, the top finally gave up. Halle triumphantly captioned her post, “Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!” Heidi chimed in with her own post, “@halleberry suffers for fashion.”

The comments section was ablaze with reactions from fans and celebs alike. Mario Lopez kept it simple with two flame emojis, while Julianne Moore opted for a laughing crying face emoji. Chelsea Handler, never one to miss a chance for a zinger, loved Halle’s line, “Bitch, there’s a zipper.”

Even Viola Davis jumped in, writing, “Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen,” because apparently, even fellow Oscar winners struggle with stubborn tops. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Absolutely! I’ve had to fight for my life getting out of a dress before, so I understand.”

The whole fiasco was a far cry from how Halle looked in her initial video. Strutting through the hotel lobby with confidence, she declared, “On Fridays, we strut,” while modeling the top and a black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Glam makeup and perfectly styled hair completed her look.

But even in the midst of her wardrobe war, Halle couldn’t catch a break. The high slit in her skirt revealed her black underwear as she twisted and turned. Yet, the drama with her top stole the show, leaving fans too busy laughing to notice the minor mishap.

 

In the end, Halle Berry proved that even fashion icons have their off days, but with a sense of humor and a bit of snark, every wardrobe malfunction can be a viral sensation.

