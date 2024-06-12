Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Rihanna Is Ready To Be A Mom To ‘A Spicy Little Girl’
By Ny MaGee
0
Rihanna
Rihanna at arrivals for GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY November 9, 2009. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection /Depositphotos

*Rihanna is the proud mother of two boys, and now she’s ready to be a girl mom.

The singer and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are parents to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months. RiRi is not currently pregnant, but she explained to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her new brand Fenty Hair, that she’s not ruling out having more kids.

“I would definitely have more kids,” she said at the event.

“Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever,” Rihanna added.

“A spicy little girl would be so fun,” she said.

In an Instagram post, RiRi wrote, “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, “How are you promoting a hair line with a wig on ?”

On X (formally Twitter), Rihanna announced in a post: “a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style”.

The hair care line drops on June 13, but fans can get early shopping access at FentyHair.com.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rihanna Shares New Details About Her Long-awaited Album

