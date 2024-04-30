Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Rihanna Shares New Details About Her Long-awaited Album
By Ny MaGee
0
Rihanna - Getty
Rihanna – Getty

*Rihanna shared new details about her long-awaited album and its inspiration in a new interview with Extra TV.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” she said of the album

“It has to be—that is the only reason it’s not out yet,” RiRi added. 

“If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away,” she continued. “There should be a show of growth, right? I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

Rihanna said the project “has to be very intentional, so I’ll know when I have the record.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at Met Gala
Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

She also told Extra TV her plans for the Met Gala.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year,” Rihanna revealed. “Very simple… I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that….very simple-ish…compared to everything I’ve ever done. I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Rihanna will voice the character of Smurfette in Paramount Animation’s “The Smurfs Movie.” The mother of two will produce the project and write and record the feature’s original music.

During CinemaCon 2024, Paramount head Brian Robbins hailed RiRi as “the most legendary Smurfette ever.”

During the studio’s panel on April 11, he also announced the star-studded cast set to appear in the Chris Miller-directed animated movie. MadameNoire reports that the voice cast includes Octavia Spencer, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, and James Corden.

“Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” Rihanna said last year at CinemaCon.

“I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness…but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass,” she continued.

“I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day,” Rihanna added. 

“The Smurfs Movie” hits theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Cast Announced for ‘The Smurfs Movie’ Featuring Rihanna

