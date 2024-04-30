Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle Spar After ‘Black Country Music’ Jab | Video

*Tamar Braxton claims she wasn’t dissing K. Michelle when she said certain artists shouldn’t be singing “Black Country Music” because they sound “awful.”

Braxton recently appeared on the “We Sound Crazy” podcast, where she praised Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter.

“There was a couple of people who should not have been singing country Black music…that was awful. And it was concerning for me,” she said in the X/Twitter clip below.

As Ice Cream Convos reports, fans immediately assumed she was referred to her long-time nemesis K. Michelle. Braxton addressed the speculation on social media and said she “absolutely was not” shading the artist.

“I said a FEW artists! I paid homage to Beyonce 4bringing positive attention to country music,” Tamar added. “There are people who i don’t address n don’t mention/shade to keep mess away… where was all this chatter when my song went #1. I mind my business and go to work.”

So Tamar giving Beyoncé her flowers but in the same breath shading K. Michelle? Now when K takes it to Sesame Street she gon start crying. pic.twitter.com/w8Dvjk2VHT — HEATED🔥🇯🇲 (@4everRnbGenius) April 28, 2024

It wasn’t long before K. Michelle responded to Braxton’s remarks, writing on X/Twitter: “Imagine you keep playing with someone who’s minding the business, then BOOM. They sick of you😏 One tweet and screenshot and it’s over 4ya,” she wrote.

“I don’t pull stunts Raggedy Ann, I pull cards,” K. Michelle tweeted.

She added, “How many times are you going to keep calling for something you can’t handle upon its arrival? Huh Janice?”

Braxton responded, “I wasn’t speaking about you. I would have said your name. I was speaking of country “black” music that I have heard before that I didn’t enjoy. I wish you the best on all your future endeavors. I only want to beef with the devil. The End”.

